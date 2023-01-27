Iowa Edged by Fort Wayne, 5-2

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders allowed two goals in the second period, enough offense from the Fort Wayne Komets to best Iowa, 5-2, Friday at Xtream Arena. In that middle period, Samuel Dove-McFalls and Matt Alvaro scored for Fort Wayne to break a 1-1 tie and a lead that Iowa could not overcame. The teams rematch Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday at 2:05 p.m. at Xtream Arena.

Hunter Jones blocked 37 shots in defeat. Ryan Fanti won with 31 denials, including 12 in the third.

Fort Wayne's Adam Brubacher opened the scoring with a snapper from the left post at 3:06 of the first.

Iowa responded at the 16:34 mark of the opening period, pouncing on a loose puck at the left doorstep. Ryan Wheeler created the play; he accelerated through neutral ice, lowered his shoulder, and dealt the puck through the top of the crease to the left post for Tommy Parrottino.

The Komets scored two times in the second period on strikes separated by about seven minutes from Dove-McFalls and Alvaro and led by two entering the third, 3-1.

Garrett Van Wyhe scored his fifth of the season at the 3:09 mark of the third to make it 4-1.

Next, Tyler Busch tallied a man-up goal at 4-on-3, tapping in a right-post centering feed from Clayton Phillips at 6:40 of the third. Fort Wayne scored 18 seconds later on a Blake Siebenaler shot to make it 5-2.

