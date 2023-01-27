Fuel Fall to Icemen in First Meeting

January 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Fuel hosted the Jacksonville Icemen for the first time in two seasons. After giving up the first goal just 25 seconds into the match, the Fuel mounted a comeback but ultimately lost after three unanswered late-game goals.

1ST PERIOD

Just 25 seconds into the game, Jacksonville introduced themselves to Indy fans with a goal after a turnover in the Fuel's zone. Brendan Harris made it 1-0 early on for the Icemen.

Jacksonville dominated possession after that, showcasing a speed on the ice Indy hasn't faced much this season. At 7:32 of the first period, Luc Brown scored his fifth goal of the season to tie the game.

Just seven seconds later, as Brown's goal was being announced, Chad Yetman got the go-ahead goal on a tip-in from a shot by Kirill Chaika for the Fuel.

At 13:47 of the first period, Andrew Bellant added on another goal for the Fuel assisted by Nate Pionk and Alex Wideman.

After a fight between Chris Cameron and Jacob Friend, the period ended with the Fuel up 3-1 despite being outshot 14-10.

2ND PERIOD

Just over three minutes into the period, Brendan Harris scored his second goal of the night to make it 3-2 for the Icemen after the Fuel caught up to them in shots.

Two minutes later, Fuel captain Keoni Texeira caught a breakaway and scored to give Indy a two-goal lead again. Cam Hillis had his third assist of the night on this goal as well.

At 15:25 of the middle frame, Jacob Friend scored to make it 4-3 with Indy still in the lead. The period ended with a delayed penalty on Cam Hillis for tripping but time expired before a whistle blew forcing him to serve all of the penalty to begin the third period.

3RD PERIOD

At 12:43 into the third period, Garret Cockerill scored to tie the game at four. Less than three minutes later, Easton Brodzinski scored to put the Icemen ahead 5-4.

Despite a late-game push and a power play opportunity after Ara Nazarian took a penalty for high-sticking with two and half minutes left, the Fuel could not make the comeback and fell 5-4. Jacksonville outshot Indy 39-23.

View Release Online

The Fuel return to Indiana Farmers Coliseum tomorrow on Saturday, January 28 where they host the Jacksonville Icemen again for Blackhawks Night. Tickets are available HERE.

Despite the loss, the Indy Fuel saw one of the best beeramids ever seen at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.