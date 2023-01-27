NASCAR Night Is Here
January 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
START YOUR ENGINES! Race to The Well on Saturday night for NASCAR Night presented by Alloy Employer Services!
Feel the thunder as the Rabbits wear special NASCAR fire suit-inspired jerseys, available to take home in a LIVE postgame auction!
Catch the Busch Light Pit Party on the Plaza presented by KW Beverage beginning at 5pm. Take a seat in the Official NASCAR eSimulator, tour the Spire Motorsports #77 show car, and more. Welcome the NASCAR drivers to The Well with a VIP Orange Carpet entrance at 5:45.
On the concourse meet NASCAR drivers, and take a photo with the Darlington Raceway Southern 500 trophy before puck drop!
The day gets started with the Palmetto Bowl on Ice, as Clemson and South Carolina drop the puck at 2pm. Doors open at 1:30pm. Fans with tickets to NASCAR Night may use that ticket for admission to both games. This is a single-admission event. Fans are encouraged to access the Furman Plaza and the Pit Party area between games. Once you have scanned into the building, there is a no re-entry policy per Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Before puck drop, make sure to stop by and meet NASCAR drivers on the concourse beginning at 6pm!
Drivers in attendance
Corey LaJoie
Ty Dillon
Josh Williams
Cole Custer
Jennifer Jo Cobb
Matt Mills
Ryan Ellis
Stefan Parsons
Ryan Vargas
Bryant Barnhill
Chris Ferguson
*subject to change
Gear up for NASCAR Night with this limited edition Swamp Rabbits/NASCAR collaboration!
For just $45, snag your NASCAR Night snapback and your ticket to the game!
Head to sections 107-109 after the game to bid on the FULL fire suit inspired jerseys, pant shells, and socks!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 27, 2023
- Ilya Nikolaev Reassigned to Rush - Rapid City Rush
- NASCAR Night Is Here - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Notes: at Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Round Two Tonight in Boise - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Everblades, January 27 at 7:30 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Upstate Hockey and NASCAR History Converge on Saturday Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Going for the Second Win of 2023 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Day Preview: Two Players Headed to the American Hockey League - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- NASCAR Night Is Here
- Upstate Hockey and NASCAR History Converge on Saturday Night
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Schedule of Events for Saturday's NASCAR Night
- Bednard Stops 50, Rabbits Top Atlanta 4-3 in Shootout
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Gladiators (7:00pm)