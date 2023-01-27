NASCAR Night Is Here

START YOUR ENGINES! Race to The Well on Saturday night for NASCAR Night presented by Alloy Employer Services!

Feel the thunder as the Rabbits wear special NASCAR fire suit-inspired jerseys, available to take home in a LIVE postgame auction!

Catch the Busch Light Pit Party on the Plaza presented by KW Beverage beginning at 5pm. Take a seat in the Official NASCAR eSimulator, tour the Spire Motorsports #77 show car, and more. Welcome the NASCAR drivers to The Well with a VIP Orange Carpet entrance at 5:45.

On the concourse meet NASCAR drivers, and take a photo with the Darlington Raceway Southern 500 trophy before puck drop!

The day gets started with the Palmetto Bowl on Ice, as Clemson and South Carolina drop the puck at 2pm. Doors open at 1:30pm. Fans with tickets to NASCAR Night may use that ticket for admission to both games. This is a single-admission event. Fans are encouraged to access the Furman Plaza and the Pit Party area between games. Once you have scanned into the building, there is a no re-entry policy per Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Before puck drop, make sure to stop by and meet NASCAR drivers on the concourse beginning at 6pm!

Drivers in attendance

Corey LaJoie

Ty Dillon

Josh Williams

Cole Custer

Jennifer Jo Cobb

Matt Mills

Ryan Ellis

Stefan Parsons

Ryan Vargas

Bryant Barnhill

Chris Ferguson

*subject to change

Gear up for NASCAR Night with this limited edition Swamp Rabbits/NASCAR collaboration!

For just $45, snag your NASCAR Night snapback and your ticket to the game!

Head to sections 107-109 after the game to bid on the FULL fire suit inspired jerseys, pant shells, and socks!

