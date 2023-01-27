Royals Open Two-Game Series with Railers in Worcester

January 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Worcester, MA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a two-game series with the Worcester Railers on the road on Friday, January 27 at 7:05 p.m. at the DCU Center.

The Royals return home on Saturday, January 28 to conclude the home-and-home series with the Railers at Santander Arena. The 7:00 p.m. home game features the Flyers Affiliation / Women in Sports Night promotional game presented by Enersys. Join the Royals in celebrating their affiliation with the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms with specialty Flyers themed jerseys and an appearance by the Flyers mascot, Gritty!

Flyers Affiliation Night replica jerseys are available for purchase in the Lions Den team store as well as on the Royals team store site here! The specialty jerseys are available in an online auction available for bidding on here.

Additionally, the Royals are pleased to welcome Girl Scouts on their annual Girl Scout Night as well as prominent figures and professional women in the sports media industry including representatives from the Flyers, Phillies, Sixers, Fox 29, and more! There will be available a pre-game Q & A panel at 5:00 p.m. where you can have your questions answered by the professionals. Contact chazel@royalshockey.com to learn how to attend the panel and sign up your Girl Scout Troop today.

Concessions deals at the game include $2 off craft beers from 6-7:00 p.m. at select locations around the concourse.

Order tickets and see the full promotional game schedule at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Reading improved to a 25-11-1 record after defeating Trois-Riviéres in their previous game, 3-1, on Wednesday, January 25 at the Colisée Vidéotron. Mason Millman, Yvan Mongo and Charlie Gerard each scored to lead the Royals to their 12th road win of the season (12-6-1). Nolan Maier saved 23 of 24 shots faced to improve to 11-4-1 in net with Reading this season.

The Royals improved their all-time record to 31-13-5 against Worcester after sweeping the Railers in a two-game series with victories on Friday, January 6 (5-4 OTW) and in their previous meeting on Saturday, January 7 (2-1 W). Reading has outscored the Railers 13-7 this season and is undefeated in the season series with Worcester, 3-0. The Royals have won 13 of their last 15 face-offs with the Railers dating back to the start of the 2021-22 season.

Reading stands in second place in the North Division with a .689 win percentage against league wide opponents. The Royals hoist a 20-5-1 divisional record and the best win percentage among North Division teams against divisional opponents (.770%). The Royals have two games fewer played than Newfoundland who posts a 28-10-1-0 record as first place holders in the North Division and Eastern Conference. Behind Reading, Maine ranks in third place with a 22-11-1-1 record. Worcester holds fourth in the standings with a 20-17-3-0 record while Trois-Rivières (14-22-2-0) and Adirondack (12-18-5-1) tie for fifth place in the division with 30 points each. Norfolk ranks at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference with a 6-29-1-2 record.

Worcester improved to 20-17-3-0 and snapped a seven-game losing streak with a win over Trois-Riviéres in their previous game on Sunday, January 22nd, 3-2. The Railers have dropped 12 of their last 14 games and four of their last five games at home. Forward Bobby Butler leads the Railers in goals (14) while forward Quinn Ryan leads the team in assists (20) and points (31).

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the face-off against Trois-Riviéres:

Streaks:

Defenseman Mason Millman is on a five-game point streak (2 G, 5 A)

Forward Devon Paliani is on a four-game point streak (2 G, 2 A)

Forward Shane Sellar is. on a two-game point streak (2 A)

Defenseman Adrien Beraldo is on a two-game point streak (2 A)

Milestones:

Defenseman Mason Millman set his professional career high five-game point streak with a goal

Forward Devon Paliani improved his career-high point streak to four games with an assist

Forward Yvan Mongo scored his first game-winning goal of his professional career

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is tied for 14th in the league in points (38)

Among rookies, Newton is tied for third in goals and points

Defenseman Colin Felix is third among rookies in penalty minutes (73) and tied for first in fighting majors (5)

Defenseman Garrett McFadden is tied for 11th among defensemen in points (24)

Defenseman Mason Millman is 13th among defensemen in points (22)

Among defensemen, Millman is tied for second in game-winning goals (2)

Goalie Nolan Maier is 4th among goaltenders in goal-allowed average (2.35 GAA)

Among active rookie goaltenders, Maier is third in GAA

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

