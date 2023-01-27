Bertuzzi Scores Hat Trick in Oilers Debut, Tulsa Loses to Americans in Overtime

January 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







ALLEN, Texas. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 5-4 in overtime at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Friday night.

Tag Bertuzzi scored on his first shot as an Oiler on the power play 3:15 into the game. Jack Combs leveled the contest 1-1 5:32 into the frame. Bertuzzi scored a second goal on the power play - his second shot as an Oiler - at the eight-minute mark. Exactly one minute later Jared Bethune tied the contest 2-2.

Bertuzzi completed his hat trick 4:53 into the second frame, another power-play goal.

Blake McLaughlin scored with 6:36 remaining, setting the score 4-2 in Tulsa's favor. Zachary Massicotte scored back-to-back goals on the six-on-five to force overtime in the final minute of the game.

Liam Finlay scored the game-winning goal 1:16 into overtime, completing Allen's 5-4 win.

The Oilers battle the Amerians at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center tomorrow, Jan.28 at 7:05 p.m.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.