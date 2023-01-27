Cyclones Fall in Nailbiting 2-1 Loss to Growlers

Cincinnati Cyclones' Sean Allen battles Newfoundland Growlers' Simon Kubicek

Cincinnati, OH- Zack Andrusiak scored in a game the Cyclones outshot the Growlers, 36-22, but ultimately fell, 2-1, thanks to a late power play goal against in front of 6,945 fans at Heritage Bank Center Friday night.

The 'Clones are 21-10-4-2 through 37 games this season. Their 48 points keep them in second place in the Central Division standings, while Newfoundland continues leading not only the North Division, but the Eastern Conference as a whole with 59 points (29-10-1-0).

Sean Allen set the tone for a physical 60 minutes of hockey when he challenged Simon Kubicek to a fight at center ice 5:53 into the game. The two teams totaled 72 penalty minutes on the night, including an additional fight in the third period between Dajon Mingo and Jack Badini.

Newfoundland opened the scoring 2:07 into the second period when Badini broke through the left-wing side to shuffle a puck in-between the legs of Mark Sinclair. The 'Clones responded with a power play goal from Zack Andrusiak (12) 13:10 into the frame. Mingo fed a diagonal pass from the point to Andrusiak in the right circle, allowing the winger to unleash a one-timer that went past Dryden McKay for the 1-1 score.

Cincinnati faced seven penalty kills in the game, including 1:36 of a two-man disadvantage in the middle period. They continued to keep the Growlers at bay until Zach Berzolla was called for cross-checking late in the third. With 4:30 to play, Todd Skirving got a piece of a puck in front of Sinclair, giving Newfoundland the 2-1 edge. The Cyclones put 18 shots on goal during the third and had a late power play of their own, but were unable to solve McKay again, who made 35 saves for the win.

Sinclair took the loss in a 20-save performance, including a third period penalty shot stop on Orrin Centazzo.

The finale to this three game homestand comes Saturday night on the back-half of Marvel Super Hero™ Weekend in Cincinnati's third straight outing against Newfoundland.

