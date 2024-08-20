Storm Chasers Stampede Makes Debut at Werner Park October 5

PAPILLION, NEB. - Werner Park and Double S Bull Company LLC are proud to present the inaugural 'Storm Chasers Stampede - Extreme Bull Riding Tour' at Werner Park on Saturday, October 5. This bull riding event will serve as the finale in a series of 38 bull riding events that have taken place across the Midwest in the past four months of the summer.

Tickets for this one-night rowdy event are available on the Storm Chasers website here. Tickets start at $25 for adults and $15 for children with select suites available for purchase as well. Gates open at 5 p.m. CT with the event set to begin at 7 p.m. CT. For more information, check out the Storm Chasers Stampede page on Werner Park's Facebook profile.

The event will be laid out to take place from the area in front of the mound down to home plate, connected to the backstop. This rodeo-like arena will showcase at least 30 bulls participating in the competition with an Adult Series and a High School series taking place. The contest will be organized in increments of 10 bulls in each round and the event will also feature mutton busting in between the main events and have a 'funny man' to entertain all spectators attending. The champions from both the Adult and the High School Series will go home with a cash prize and custom event Champion Belt Buckle.

"Since 1997 the Extreme Bull Riding Tour has been entertaining audiences across the Midwest," Double S Bull Company LLC says. "This formula has made the Extreme Bull Riding Tour a 'Gold Buckle Tour,' the number of cowboys has increased, which means greater level of competition."

The owner of 'Double S Bull Company LLC,' Shad Smith, has taken all the knowledge he has learned from his dad as he grew up on a livestock farm in Sidney, Iowa. Shad has created one of the most successful operations in the Midwest and wants to keep on continuing the growth and success with the company. The company has been "the most awarded, largest, and longest running bull riding tour in the Midwest."

Kids interested in participating in mutton busting must sign up ahead of time here, with 15 sheep available for kids ages 6 and 7 and no more than 50lbs, and the winner receiving a Storm Chasers prize pack. The first 15 kids to sign up will be guaranteed to participate, while those who sign up after all slots are filled will be placed on a waitlist and contacted as spots open up. Mutton busting free is to participate in but just signing up does not gain entry to the Stampede. Tickets for all family members (including the contestant) must be purchased separately.

