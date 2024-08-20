August 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens

IOWA CUBS (51-69) at TOLEDO MUD HENS (57-62)

Tuesday, August 20 - 5:35 PM CT - Fifth Third Field - Toledo, OH

LHP Jordan Wicks (0-4, 9.49) vs. RHP Ty Madden (3-5, 8.17)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs are back on the road as they travel to the state of Ohio to open up a six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens tonight at Fifth Third Field. This marks the first time this season that the I-Cubs will face the Mud Hens away from Principal Park as the two ballclubs have previously matched up twice in 2024 with 12 games in Des Moines (April 2-7 and June 4-9). In the 12 games that Iowa and Toledo have played this year, Iowa has claimed victory seven times compared to five victories for Toledo. Taking the mound for Iowa tonight is left-hander Jordan Wicks, who is expected to make his third outing on his current Major League Rehab Assignment coming off a right oblique strain. Wicks already completed one rehab assignment earlier this season with Iowa from May 24-June 7 after dealing with a left forearm strain. Over the course of his two rehab stints with Iowa this season, the 24-year-old has made five starts and compiled a record of 0-4 with a 9.49 ERA. When Wicks has been up in the big leagues with Chicago this season, he has made seven appearances (six starts) with a record of 1-2 and an ERA of 4.18 to go along with 32 strikeouts and 10 walks in 28.0 innings. As for the Mud Hens, they will start right-hander Ty Madden on the mound. Madden is scheduled to make his 18th start for Toledo this season and currently owns a record of 3-5 and an ERA of 8.17 over 72.2 innings of work. The righty has faced Iowa just once this season which came on June 5. In that outing, Madden was credited with a no decision after 3.0 innings in which he allowed one run off three hits and struck out eight compared to three walks.

AGAINST TOLEDO: The Iowa Cubs and the Toledo Muds will take to the diamond tonight to begin a six-game series at Fifth Third Field. Iowa and Toledo have played 12 games against each other already in the 2024 season with all 12 games coming at Principal Park and Iowa owning a 7-5 season series advantage. In terms of the all-time series between the I-Cubs and the Mud Hens, Toledo leads with a mark of 37-26 and Toledo also leads in games that have been played at Fifth Third Field with a mark of 13-5.

SUNDAY STRUGGLE: It was a tough offensive showing for the I-Cubs in their series finale on Sunday versus the Columbus Clippers as they fell by a final score of 7-2. Iowa's bats were held silent for most of the contest as the team only managed to record two hits in the game versus the Clippers, which tied the lowest mark for hits in a game this season by Iowa. The other instance in which the I-Cubs only tallied two hits in a game came on May 26 versus the Indianapolis Indians. The two I-Cubs that recorded hits in Sunday's contest were catcher Moises Ballesteros and outfielder Trayce Thompson.

Â¡VAMOS VAZQUEZ!: Infielder Luis Vázquez made his return to Iowa's active roster last week after spending a month on the injured list dealing a with a hamstring injury. In his first game back, which was on August 15 in the first game of a doubleheader, the 24-year-old made a splash going 2-for-3 three at the plate with two runs scored and two RBI as both of his hits were solo home runs. It marked the first time that an I-Cub went deep twice in one game since Alexander Canario did so on June 8 versus the Toledo Mud Hens. Vázquez played in four of the six games in Iowa's previous series versus Columbus and finished the series hitting .357 (5-for-14) with one double, three home runs, and three RBI.

SHAW'S SERIES: The No. 1 ranked prospect in the Chicago Cubs system, infielder Matt Shaw, made his Principal Park debut last week versus the Columbus Clippers and put up some impressive numbers in front of the I-Cub faithful. Shaw played in all six contests versus the Clippers and tallied a batting average of .421 (8-for19) with four runs scored, a double, two home runs, and seven RBI to go along with a .500 on-base percentage and a slugging percentage of .789. Shaw dazzled in back-to-back games on August 16 and August 17 in which he was on offensive leader recording three hits in each contest. The 23-year-old also showcased his power by hitting a home run in both of those games as well, marking his first two homers at the Triple-A level. Shaw is now the latest I-Cub to achieve homers in back-to-back games since Moises Ballesteros did so between August 7-9 against Omaha.

