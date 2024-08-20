SWB Game Notes - August 20

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (25-19, 68-50) @ St. Paul Saints (18-27, 56-63)

Game 119 | Home Game 63 | PNC Field | Tuesday, August 20, 2024 | First Pitch 8:07 PM EDT

LHP Tom Pannone (6-9, 3.93) vs LHP Aaron Rozek (0-2, 7.04)

TOM'S BEEN HERE- Starter Tom Pannone has been here before back in April when he was with the Iowa Cubs. On April 10th, the lefty worked five innings of one run ball to earn the win. He allowed just two walks while striking out six.

PLAYOFF PUSH: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is in third place in the International League here in the second half of the season. They are four games back from the leading Columbus and also Rochester. St. Paul is in 20th place. The RailRiders are 7-3 in their last ten contests and 19-8 since the All-Star break.

STRIKEOUT KINGS - This week the RailRiders pitching staff has struck out 52 batters while giving up just 15 walks. Tom Pannone led with nine and Oddanier Mosqueda followed with six. Thirteen pitchers recorded at least one strikeout.

YANKEES #1- Yankees #1 prospect Jasson Domínguez was sharp last week going 7-for-17 at the plate for a .412 batting average. He hit a home run on Wednesday while driving in three runs. He walked three times and swiped four bases. On Sunday, Domínguez was appointed as the 27th Man for the Yankees game at the Little League Classic. He went 0-for-4 and was returned to SWB immediately after the contest.

LAST TIME OUT: The RailRiders have not been to St. Paul since April of last season. They battled rough weather conditions including snow squalls. In all-time series, the Saints are leading eight wins to the RailRiders four.

OUTFIELD ASSISTS: SWB outfielders have recorded 16 total assists after Cam Eden had his first with the team on Sunday. Eden doubled up a runner at first after making a solid couch in centerfield. The team has the most outfield assists at second base, with Greg Allen overall having four to his name.

HIT-BY-PITCH: Caleb Durbin was hit by a pitch in two separate at-bats against Paolo Espino on Sunday. He is the third player this season to be hit twice in a game along with Jorbit Vivas and Greg Allen. Durbin has been hit 10 times this season including in the hand that caused him to go on the injured list for two months.

TAYLOR'S ERA - Taylor Trammell has been excellent in August hitting .318 in 15 contests. He has hit a home run in seven of them. In this month, he has driven in 17 runs while scoring 13 of his own. On the season, Trammell is batting .250 with 17 doubles and 15 homers in 77 games. He is also riding a 15-game on-base streak.

RUNNING MAN - The RailRiders stole 17 bases last week and were only caught once. They have set a season-high franchise record with 188 and counting. This is the most in the International League and second most in Triple-A behind Tacoma's ridiculous 240.

