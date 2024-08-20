Iowa Defeats Toledo in Extras

August 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, OH - Using Jordan Wicks' best rehab outing of this assignment and clutch hitting, the Iowa Cubs (52-69) beat the Toledo Mud Hens (57-63) by a 6-5 final Tuesday night at Fifth Third Field.

After three scoreless innings, Iowa put up a three spot in the top of the fourth. Following back-to-back two-out walks to Kevin Alcantara and Owen Caissie, Luis Vazquez singled in Alcantara. Then, Matt Mervis's infield single loaded the bases before James Triantos pushed Caissie and Vazquez across with a single up the middle.

Jordan Wicks turned in his finest rehab start of his current assignment, tossing four innings of 1-hit, shutout ball. He struck out four and did not issue a walk.

But in the fifth, reliever Trey Supak's first frame, Toledo tied the contest with three of their own. Ryan Kreidler scored on a wild pitch, Akil Baddoo drove in Eddys Leonard with a single, and Justyn-Henry Malloy knocked in Justice Bigbie with a single of his own.

Iowa took a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh when Caissie walked with the bases loaded, scoring Miles Mastrobuoni.

The Mud Hens drew even again in their half of the seventh when Bigbie scored on a Trey Wingenter wild pitch, Iowa's third of the evening.

The I-Cubs plated two in the tenth, as Kevin Alcantara brought in pinch-runner Jake Hager from second with a double to center, then Mervis scored Vazquez from second ith a single through the hole in the right side of the infield.

The hosts scored one in their half of the tenth, as the automatic runner scored from second on back-to-back groundouts to short, making the final 6-5.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Iowa is now an even 6-6 in extra-inning contests this year

- In his first action since July 2, Matt Mervis went 2-for-5 with an RBI

