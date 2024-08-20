Redbirds Hang on Late in Series-Opening Victory Over Knights

August 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game homestand with an 8-7 win over the Charlott Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

After Memphis fell behind 5-0 in the top of the first, the Redbirds rallied to take a 6-5 lead after one inning. Following three consecutive walks to start the bottom of the first, catcher Ivan Herrera legged out an infield single to plate the first Memphis run. A wild pitch and one batter later, third baseman Cesar Prieto smacked a two-run double off of the left field wall to put Memphis within one. The Redbirds tied and took the lead with an RBI groundout and sacrifice fly.

Shortstop Thomas Saggese led off the second inning with a home run to make it 7-5. The right-handed hitter has hit a home run in three straight games and in four of his last five games played. Saggese went 2-for-4 with three runs scored, a home run, a double, a walk and an RBI. Prieto and designated hitter Gavin Callins also went 2-for-4 in the win.

Starting pitcher Gordon Graceffo allowed five runs on eight hits, walked two and struck out two in 4.0 innings pitched. All five runs allowed by the right-handed pitcher scored before the first out of the ballgame. Nick Raquet (2-6) earned the win with 3.0 innings of relief and struck out five. Jacob Bosiokovic (S, 1) converted the six-out save and escaped from a second and third, no out jam in the ninth inning.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game homestand against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) on Wednesday, August 21 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

