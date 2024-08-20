Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 20 at Lehigh Valley

August 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (27-18, 65-53) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (22-21, 56-60)

Tuesday - 7:05 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Park - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Thaddeus Ward (6-4, 5.31) vs. RHP Tyler Phillips (7-3, 4.89)

SUNDAY SCARIES: With the Golden Fork on the line in their final matchup of the 2024 season, the Rochester Red Wings fell to the Syracuse Mets, 8-4...2B TREY LIPSCOMB and C DREW MILLAS each turned in multi-hit efforts, and DH JOEY GALLO launched his sixth home run as a Red Wing to lead the offense...in relief of starting pitcher RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE, LHP GARVIN ALSTON turned in a career-best 4.0 innings of work in his second outing with Rochester this season...Rochester heads to Lehigh Valley for a six-game series that begins tonight...RHP THADDEUS WARD will take the ball against IronPigs RHP Tyler Phillips.

ICE TREY: 2B TREY LIPSCOMB sliced a grounder down the right-field line for a double to score the Red Wings second run of the game on Sunday...the former Tenessee Volunteer finished the game 3-for-4 with a pair of singles, his first three-hit game with Rochester since 7/4 against Buffalo...in 10 games with Rochester since 7/1, he is batting .371 (13-for-35) while slugging .657 with a 1.120 OPS.

JOEIN' FOR IT: DH JOEY GALLO launched a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to cut into the Syracuse lead in Sunday's contest...the Major Leaguer went 1-for-2 and added a walk to his line...in 19 games with Rochester in 2024, Gallo has six homers, 15 RBI, and an on-base percentage of .378...

He has worked a team-leading 11 walks in August, tied for seventh-most in the International League.

GARVIN THE GREAT: LHP GARVIN ALSTON entered Sunday's game in the third inning and tossed a career-high 4.0 innings in which he allowed just one run, three hits, and a walk while striking out one batter... the southpaw holds a 3.33 ERA in 37 games in the Minor Leagues this season (18 ER/48.2 IP).

JUST DREW IT: C DREW MILLAS pulled a line drive down the right field line to record his third triple of the year and match his career-high set in 2023... three triples in a season is tied for the second-most by a Rochester catcher since at least 2004 (Chris Herrmann, 4 in 2014)... Millas finished the day 2-for-4 with two runs scored...

In 56 games with Rochester, Millas is batting .296 (60-for-203), slugging .498, and has an OPS of .843.

SHAKE AND BAKE(R): PH DARREN BAKER pushed his hit streak to 10 games dating back to 8/7 on Sunday afternoon as he finished 1-for-1 in his one pinch-hit at-bat...through 13 games in August, Baker hitting .367 (18-for-49) with a .419 OBP and a .905 OPS...the speedster also picked up his 37th stolen base of the season which ranks second in the IL...

Bakers 114 hits are the most among Nationals Minor Leaguers this season.

MEDINA MANIA: RHP ADONIS MEDINA logged 1.2 scoreless innings in the finale on Sunday...the right-hander now owns a 1.29 ERA during day games (21.0 IP)...Medina has logged 10.2 innings in August and has recorded nine strikeouts over that span.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.