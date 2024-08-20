WooSox Celebrate Roberto Clemente on Puerto Rican Heritage Day at Polar Park

In their series finale with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on August 18, the Worcester Red Sox donned their Los Wepas de Worcester uniforms to celebrate Puerto Rican Heritage Day at Polar Park. As part of the festivities, the WooSox recognized a special guest who is continuing his father's philanthropic legacy.

Luis Clemente, the second oldest son of Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame outfielder Roberto Clemente, was in attendance on what would have been his father's 90th birthday. He was honored pregame with a ceremonial first pitch and signed autographs for fans at Sherwood's Diner on Summit St.

Before the game, the Roberto Clemente Foundation hosted a youth baseball clinic at Fitton Field, the home of the College of the Holy Cross' Division I baseball team and the Worcester Bravehearts. The WooSox Foundation, Councilor Luis Ojeda and TLK Sports, and President of the Latin American Business Association Elizabeth Cruz assisted in the clinic's operation, providing diamond sports instruction for children aged 6-14.

The WooSox Foundation also donated $2,100 to the Roberto Clemente Foundation's youth programs.

"I remember at a very young age going to baseball clinics that were offered in Puerto RIco, and there's pictures and videos where all three of us--my brothers and I--were [wearing Roberto's number] 21," Clemente said. "It's something that [Vera, Luis' mother]...immediately continued his legacy work and made sure that we understood what the legacy was all about."

Throughout his 18-year Major League career, Roberto Clemente was one of the most prolific hitters of his generation. The 1966 National League Most Valuable Player stockpiled career accolades, becoming a 15-time All-Star, 12-time Gold Glove winner, and four-time batting champion en route to winning two World Series titles with the Pirates (1960, 1971).

The Puerto Rico native was a transcendent player on the diamond, known for his superb bat-to-ball skills and his cannon for an arm. He was the first Caribbean-born player to be inducted in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, but was much more than a tremendous baseball player.

Clemente was charitable and selfless--understanding the importance of service. As the baseball great said, "Any time you have an opportunity to make a difference in this world and you don't, then you are wasting your time on Earth."

Clemente was the living embodiment of those words--up until his final day.

Following the devastation of the 1972 Nicaraguan earthquake, Clemente earnestly began raising money, gathering supplies, and organizing charitable shipments to aid the victims of the Central American country. On New Year's Eve, Clemente boarded a plane heading for Nicaragua to personally deliver what he had collected, but the plane crashed in the ocean shortly after takeoff, killing the 38-year-old and four others.

Clemente left a legacy of philanthropy and compassion--a legacy Luis and his brothers have continued through the Roberto Clemente Foundation. Youth baseball clinics are just one of the many charitable acts the Foundation performs.

"We do it in a way that we utilize baseball as a vehicle to get the message across," Luis said. "I feel that the most important thing is we travel, we do clinics free of charge, every single participant receives a baseball, and we include girls. We don't leave girls behind. It's a way of making sure this new generation understands that everyone has an equal chance in life--to do anything and everything."

Despite August 18 being his father's birthday and the Pirates hosting the Seattle Mariners at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Luis and the Foundation thought it was important to establish a community-based relationship with Worcester. After all, it's what Roberto would have done.

"We go to places that, for the most part, not too many people have the opportunity [to participate]," Clemente said. "It's one of the things we do, and what we call building nations of good. We're not only going to specific places that make sense. We want to be able to give opportunities to others that wouldn't have it."

While scheduling conflicts prevented this year's Worcester clinic from having the Field of Dreams "ghost" and alumni players that the Foundation's clinics are known for, Luis envisions a future for camps in Worcester. He is already planning next year's event and, of course, a return to Polar Park.

Major League Baseball continues the legacy of the humanitarian through an annual award recognizing a player who epitomizes Clemente's dedication to service. Last year, Aaron Judge was the recipient of the Roberto Clemente Award for his philanthropic efforts and extraordinary character on and off the field.

Fittingly, Liam Hendriks, who began a rehab assignment with Worcester on Sunday in preparation of his return to the Red Sox, has been nominated for the award five times. Tanner Houck was Boston's nominee for the prestigious recognition in 2023 and the most recent Red Sox to win the award was David Ortiz in 2011.

Roberto Clemente Day is celebrated annually throughout baseball on September 15 with clubs donning "21" patches in honor of the humanitarian. Additionally, players who have been honored with the award are given the choice to wear the No. 21 instead of their usual uniform number--similar to how players wear the No. 42 on Jackie Robinson Day.

The WooSox thank Luis Clemente and the Roberto Clemente Foundation for celebrating Puerto Rican Heritage Day at Polar Park on August 18 and for doing their part to build nations of good.

For more information of the Roberto Clemente Foundation, please visit https://robertoclementefoundation.org

