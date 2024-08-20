Norfolk Drops Series Opener To Red Sox

August 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (20-26, 56-65) fell to the Worcester Red Sox (24-21, 59-61), 8-5, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. The Tides snapped a five-game winning streak against the Red Sox as Norfolk dropped the series opener versus the Red Sox.

The Red Sox scored right off the bat in the first inning when Kristian Campbell knocked an RBI single in his first career Triple-A at bat. Two more runs would cross for them in the second inning Roman Anthony hit his first Triple-A home run of the season, a two-run shot to go up, 3-0.

The Tides managed to take the lead with four runs in the third inning. All four runs crossed in back-to-back at bats, getting two run doubles from Nick Maton and TT Bowens to take the 4-3 lead.

Norfolk couldn't hold what would be their only lead of the game. Worcester scored two in the fourth on a two-run single by Campbell and another would score from third base in the fifth on a wild pitch to make it a 6-4 ball game.

Daniel Johnson helped the Tides creep in the seventh inning when he hit his 19th home run of the season, a solo shot. But Worcester responded yet again with two runs, with Anthony knocking an RBI double and Nick Sogard ripped an RBI single to make it 8-5, Sox.

That would end the scoring as the Tides dropped the series opener. Tomorrow, the Tides are scheduled to throw RHP Justin Armbruester (3-8, 7.94), while Worcester will throw RHP Richard Fitts (6-5, 4.42) First pitch at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.