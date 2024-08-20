Redbirds 2025 Season Ticket Memberships Available Now

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Season ticket membership packages for the 2025 Memphis Redbirds season are available now with added benefits for 20-game, half-season and full-season memberships.

2025 season ticket membership options include 20-game memberships, half-season memberships and three levels of full-season memberships. All members will receive benefits that include guaranteed giveaways, food and beverage credit, season ticket member gate entrance on game days, team store discounts, season ticket membership card and more.

Fans who place full-season membership deposit by Saturday, Sept. 7 will receive tickets to the Miranda Lambert concert on Sept. 28, tickets to the remaining 2024 home schedule and a $25 concessions credit through the end of the 2024 season.

Memphis Redbirds full-season ticket membership packages are listed at three different levels; Prospect Row, Signature Seats and Baseline.

Each season ticket holder in Prospect Row will join the most exclusive club at AutoZone Park. Prospect Row ticket holders will not only have the best view of Redbirds baseball, but will also receive complimentary gameday parking, a custom jersey and club level access in addition to all perks included in Signature Seats and Baseline packages.

To make a deposit, call (901) 721-6000 and visit memphisredbirds.com/memberships for more information on the 2025 season. Additional information about ticket sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

