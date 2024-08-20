Knights Fall to Redbirds on Tuesday, 8-7
August 20, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(MEMPHIS, TN) -- The Charlotte Knights scored five runs in the first inning and rallied in the ninth inning, but dropped the opening game of a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds by a score of 8-7 on Tuesday night from AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN.
Charlotte jumped out to a quick lead thanks to a big five-run first inning. The inning was highlighted by a two-run home run off the bat of third baseman Bryan Ramos. The home run was the sixth of the season for Ramos and fourth in the month of August. Ramos also extended his hitting streak to five consecutive games with the long ball.
Additionally, right fielder Oscar Colás added a two-run double in the first. He had two hits and two RBI in the opener.
With the Knights ahead by a score of 5-0, the Redbirds fought right back in the bottom of the first inning against LHP Jake Eder (0-4, 11.63), who started the game for the Knights. Eder gave up six runs on four hits in the first inning and finished with just 0.1 innings pitched. He also walked three batters in the first and was saddled with the game one loss.
Down by a score of 6-5 after one inning, the Knights were unable to retake the lead. Memphis shortstop Thomas Saggese added a solo home run in the second inning, his 18th of the season. He finished the game by going 2-for-4 with three runs scored, a home run and one RBI.
Memphis LHP Nick Raquet (2-6, 5.43) earned the win out of the team's bullpen. Raquet came on in relief of starter Gordon Graceffo, who allowed five runs to the Knights in the first inning.
The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) on Wednesday night. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 7:40 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch from Memphis, TN is set for 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
