Early Scoring Leads to 7-3 Chasers' Win Over Buffalo
August 20, 2024 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Omaha Storm Chasers won the first game of this week's series against the Buffalo Bisons, a 7-3 victory Tuesday at Sahlen Field.
All seven runs came across the first two innings of the game and Omaha didn't waste time scoring in the season opener, as the first six batters of the game reached base, with the first four scoring. John Rave drew a leadoff walk, then Drew Waters and Nick Loftin singled to plate Rave for a 1-0 lead. Brian O'Keefe followed with a three-run homer, his 14th long ball of the season, scoring Waters and Loftin for a four-run lead at the end of the first inning.
The Chasers took a commanding 7-0 lead in the top of the second inning as Rave reached second base on a throwing error. After a stolen base by Rave, which placed him at third, O'Keefe crushed his second homer of the evening to left field for his 15th homer of the season. Ryan Fitzgerald followed moments later with a solo shot to center field and increased the lead to seven, the sixth time in 2024 the Chasers have hit back-to-back homers.
Omaha starting pitcher Alec Marsh limited the Bisons to one run over 5.0 innings of work, as a pair of singles and hit batter loaded the bases in the second and a walk plated Buffalo's first run of the game. Marsh earned his first win with Omaha this season, as he struck out six and retired his final 11 batters, after the bases-loaded walk.
Anthony Veneziano relieved Marsh in the top of the sixth inning and allowed a pair to score in the sixth on a two-run double from Alan Roden for a 7-3 game, ending as the final score.
Veneziano added two more strikeouts to the pitching staff line over 2.0 innings of work. After the lefty walked the leadoff batter in the bottom of the eighth, Noah Murdock entered and retired the last two batters including a double play to erase the inherited runner.
Evan Sisk came into the game for bottom of the ninth inning for Murdock and closed out the game as he struck out the side for a 7-3 Storm Chasers win.
The Storm Chasers continue this week's series against the Bisons at Sahlen Field on Wednesday, August 21 as first pitch is slated for 12:05 p.m. CT and left-handed pitcher Daniel Lynch IV will take the mound for Omaha.
