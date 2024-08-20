Jones Carves Through Clippers, But Indians Fall in 11 to Snap Streak, 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Despite rehabbing right-hander Jared Jones' 10 strikeouts across 5.0 shutout innings, the Indianapolis Indians mustered just one run in a 2-1 loss to the Columbus Clippers in 11 innings on Tuesday night at Huntington Park, halting their winning streak at six games.

After Columbus reliever Erik Sabrowki (W, 8-1) recorded all six outs via strikeout in 2.0 scoreless extra innings, the Clippers (30-15, 62-57) walked it off with an RBI single to the left-center field gap from Christian Cairo against Indianapolis southpaw Geronimo Franzua (L, 4-6). Cairo was making his first plate appearance of the game after coming on as a pinch-runner earlier in the contest.

The Indians (24-20, 57-60) opened scoring in the top of the fifth thanks to an opposite field single from Nick Yorke, plating Jack Suwinski. The 1-0 advantage held until the bottom of the seventh, when Clippers designated hitter Kyle Manzardo took rehabbing right-hander Colin Holderman deep to straight-away right field to even the score.

The 23-year-old Jones was masterful in the third outing of his Major League rehab assignment, allowing just one base hit - an infield single to Guardians No. 2 prospect Chase DeLauter in his first Triple-A plate appearance. Jones racked up 15 swings and misses across his 5.0 innings, nine of which against his fastball that topped out at 99.5 miles per hour. Jones faced 16 Clippers hitters, and just one hit a ball to the outfield against him. A trio of rehabbing relievers followed Jones for the Indians. Ryan Borucki and Carmen Mlodzinski each fired scoreless frames, while Holderman allowed the only run for Columbus in the nine scheduled innings.

The Indians and Clippers play the second game in their six-game series on Wednesday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 PM ET. Right-hander Mike Burrows (0-1, 4.50) gets the ball for the Indians, opposing southpaw Logan Allen (3-1, 5.13) for Columbus.

