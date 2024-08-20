Top Prospects Carry WooSox to 8-5 Win Over Norfolk
August 20, 2024 - International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
NORFOLK, VA -- Behind Roman Anthony's four-hit, 3 RBI performance, the Worcester Red Sox (24-21)/(59-61) won 8-5 over the Norfolk Tides (20-26)/(56-65) in the first of six games on Tuesday night at Harbor Park Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia. In his first game with the WooSox following his promotion from Double-A Portland, Kristian Campbell picked up two hits and drove in three runs.
The WooSox struck first after Kristian Campbell collected his first Triple-A hit and RBI in his first at-bat to give Worcester a 1-0 lead. Campbell was officially promoted from Double-A Portland on August 20 after hitting .339/.444/.572 across two levels in 2024. The 22-year-old posted a 1.045 OPS with the Sea Dogs while tallying 28 extra-base hits and 17 stolen bases in 56 games
In the second inning, Roman Anthony added to the WooSox' lead by blasting his first Triple-A homer --a two-run shot to right that extended Worcester's lead to 3-0. Another recent promotion from Portland, Anthony hit 15 home runs with the Sea Dogs before making his way to Polar Park on August 12. The 20-year-old was recently ranked as the No. 14 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline.
After Worcester came up empty in the third, Norfolk began making some noise on the basepaths by loading the bases with two outs in the bottom half of the inning. In a left-on-left matchup, Tides shortstop Nick Maton got the best of WooSox starter Shane Drohan, lining a two-run double to right to bring home the first runs of the game for Norfolk. TT Bowens followed with a two-run double of his own to give the Tides a 4-3 lead entering the fourth inning.
It didn't take long for the WooSox to strike back. Stepping to the plate with one out and the bases juiced, Campbell added to an impressive Triple-A debut by blooping an opposite field two-run single to right, putting Worcester ahead 5-4. In the fifth, the WooSox drew three consecutive walks and scored a run on a wild pitch to give them a two-run advantage heading into the sixth.
With the WooSox still leading 6-4 in the bottom of the seventh, Daniel Johnson brought the Tides within one after belting his 19th long ball of the year. Once again, Worcester didn't take long to respond.
With one out, Eddy Alvarez lined his team-leading 21st double to left to set the stage for the top of the lineup. Anthony followed with his third Triple-A double and fourth hit of the day to score Alvarez, and Nick Sogard added a two-bagger of his own to drive home the WooSox' second run of the inning. Worcester's three-run lead entering the bottom of the eighth would be plenty for their bullpen.
Chase Shugart was first out of the 'pen for the WooSox, relieving Drohan with two outs in the fifth. The right-hander punched out three over 1.2 scoreless innings and was followed by four innings of one run ball from Zach Penrod and Yohan Ramirez. It continued an excellent stretch for Worcester's relief corps, who have a 2.70 ERA in their last 30 innings.
After Ramirez picked up his fourth save of the year with a scoreless ninth, Shugart (W, 5-2) earned the victory for the WooSox while Nolan Hoffman (L, 5-3) was handed the loss. With their 8-5 win on Tuesday, the WooSox have now won nine of their last 11, bringing them to three games over the .500 mark in the second half.
The WooSox and Tides will continue their six-game series at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday at Harbor Park Stadium. Richard Fitts (6-5, 4.42) is scheduled to make his 21st start for Worcester opposite Norfolk's Justin Armbruester (3-8, 7.94). Radio coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 The Pike, and the WooSox Radio Network.
