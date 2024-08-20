Syracuse Stuns Durham, 3-2
August 20, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets hit a pair of ninth inning homers to stun the Durham Bulls 3-2 in the series opener at NBT Bank Stadium on Tuesday night.
With Hunter Bigge (L, 0-1) protecting a 2-1 lead, Eddie Rosario drilled an 0-2 pitch over the right field wall to tie the game 2-2. Two batters later, DJ Stewart took out Bigge to right to lift Syracuse (20-25) to a 3-2 victory over Durham (21-25).
Joe Rock worked seven brilliant innings on just 75 pitches, fanning seven and only allowing a solo homer to Mike Brosseau in the third inning. Rock's outing was his longest since September, 2023 when he was at Double-A Hartford.
Durham took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning, which was built by a double from Logan Driscoll and a single by Ronny Simon. Kenny Piper hit a sacrifice fly to foul grounds in right field to score Driscoll, with Simon scoring on an infield single by Tristan Peters.
Mason Montgomery replaced Rock in the eighth and powered a pair of strikeouts to escape a bases loaded, one-out jam.
The second game of the series is scheduled for Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET with Jacob Lopez (4-6, 3.92) matching against Brandon Sproat (0-1, 8.22).
The Bulls return home Tuesday, August 27th against the Buffalo Bisons at 6:35 PM ET.
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
