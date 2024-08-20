Syracuse Stuns Durham, 3-2

August 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets hit a pair of ninth inning homers to stun the Durham Bulls 3-2 in the series opener at NBT Bank Stadium on Tuesday night.

With Hunter Bigge (L, 0-1) protecting a 2-1 lead, Eddie Rosario drilled an 0-2 pitch over the right field wall to tie the game 2-2. Two batters later, DJ Stewart took out Bigge to right to lift Syracuse (20-25) to a 3-2 victory over Durham (21-25).

Joe Rock worked seven brilliant innings on just 75 pitches, fanning seven and only allowing a solo homer to Mike Brosseau in the third inning. Rock's outing was his longest since September, 2023 when he was at Double-A Hartford.

Durham took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning, which was built by a double from Logan Driscoll and a single by Ronny Simon. Kenny Piper hit a sacrifice fly to foul grounds in right field to score Driscoll, with Simon scoring on an infield single by Tristan Peters.

Mason Montgomery replaced Rock in the eighth and powered a pair of strikeouts to escape a bases loaded, one-out jam.

The second game of the series is scheduled for Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET with Jacob Lopez (4-6, 3.92) matching against Brandon Sproat (0-1, 8.22).

The Bulls return home Tuesday, August 27th against the Buffalo Bisons at 6:35 PM ET.

Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.