Elder Nearly Goes Distance as Stripers Race to 3-1 Win at Louisville

August 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Bryce Elder worked quickly and efficiently for Gwinnett (24-22) on Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field, holding the Louisville Bats (19-26) to one run on seven hits over a season-high 8.1 innings in the Stripers' 3-1 victory. The game lasted just 2:06, Gwinnett's second-shortest nine-inning game this year.

Decisive Plays: The speed of Justin Dean helped the Stripers strike first as he reached on an infield single in the third, stole second, and scored on a two-out single by Nacho Alvarez Jr. Louisville scored its' lone run off Elder in the bottom of the third on a sacrifice fly by Tony Kemp tying the game at 1-1. In the fifth, Gwinnett went ahead for good as reigning International League Player of the Week Alejo Lopez doubled and scored on a two-run home run by Brian Anderson (1) to left-center.

Key Contributors: Elder (W, 8-3) won his third straight start for the Stripers, delivering his team-leading eighth quality start (8.1 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO). He exited after 95 pitches and was replaced by Tommy Doyle (S, 3), who allowed a hit before retiring the final two batters of the game. Dean (2-for-3, 1 R, 3 SB) had Gwinnett's only multi-hit effort, and Anderson (1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI) had the only multi-RBI game.

Noteworthy: Elder's 8.1 innings were the most by a Gwinnett pitcher this season. Dean tied the Gwinnett single-game record for stolen bases with three (3-for-3), becoming the 18th in club history to do it. Lopez and Drake Baldwin each saw their seven-game RBI streaks snapped. Eli White doubled to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

Next Game (Wednesday, August 21): Gwinnett at Louisville, 6:35 p.m. ET at Louisville Slugger Field.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, August 27): Gwinnett vs. Columbus, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field.

