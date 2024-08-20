RailRiders Take Saints Down, 9-4

August 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the St. Paul Saints 9-4 in the Tuesday opener. Tom Pannone tossed a quality start while Yankees #1 prospect Jasson Domínguez had a four-hit night.

The RailRiders went to work in their first inning in Minnesota. Caleb Durbin led off with a walk and Jasson Domínguez singled to reach. Jorbit Vivas drove in a run and an error plated another. Carlos Narvaez followed with a two-run blast for a 4-0 advantage.

Starter Tom Pannone struck out the first batter he saw and set down the side in order quickly.

SWB put up another run in the next frame. Domínguez had his second hit of the game and stole second. He scored on an Narvaez knock for a 5-0 lead.

In the third, Jahmai Jones smacked a ball into left field and reached second on an error. He moved over on a groundout and scored on Kevin Smith's sacrifice fly.

Meanwhile, Pannone continued to face the minimum through the first four frames. He stranded two on the basepaths in the fifth.

The RailRiders padded another on after JC Escarra doubled and Smith singled him home. In the sixth, Domínguez and Vivas notched back-to-back singles. Jones rocketed a triple to left center for a 9-0 lead.

Pannone(W, 7-9) left with a runner on in the seventh and handed the ball over to Yerry De Los Santos. A three-run shot off the bat of DeShawn Keirsey Jr. broke the shutout bid. Pannone finished with a quality start of six innings, one run ball. He didn't walk a batter while striking out six.

The Saints tacked on one more after a Payton Eeles triple in the eighth, but that was all they could muster.

Scott Effross closed the door in the ninth to preserve the 9-4 victory.

The RailRiders take on the Saints tomorrow at 8:07 Eastern Time. Yankees #5 prospect Will Warren is set to face Louie Garland. SWB returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, August 27, to open a series against the Rochester Red Wings. Purchase tickets for any 2024 RailRiders home game and get the latest promotional details at www.swbrailriders.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.