RailRiders Take Saints Down, 9-4
August 20, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the St. Paul Saints 9-4 in the Tuesday opener. Tom Pannone tossed a quality start while Yankees #1 prospect Jasson Domínguez had a four-hit night.
The RailRiders went to work in their first inning in Minnesota. Caleb Durbin led off with a walk and Jasson Domínguez singled to reach. Jorbit Vivas drove in a run and an error plated another. Carlos Narvaez followed with a two-run blast for a 4-0 advantage.
Starter Tom Pannone struck out the first batter he saw and set down the side in order quickly.
SWB put up another run in the next frame. Domínguez had his second hit of the game and stole second. He scored on an Narvaez knock for a 5-0 lead.
In the third, Jahmai Jones smacked a ball into left field and reached second on an error. He moved over on a groundout and scored on Kevin Smith's sacrifice fly.
Meanwhile, Pannone continued to face the minimum through the first four frames. He stranded two on the basepaths in the fifth.
The RailRiders padded another on after JC Escarra doubled and Smith singled him home. In the sixth, Domínguez and Vivas notched back-to-back singles. Jones rocketed a triple to left center for a 9-0 lead.
Pannone(W, 7-9) left with a runner on in the seventh and handed the ball over to Yerry De Los Santos. A three-run shot off the bat of DeShawn Keirsey Jr. broke the shutout bid. Pannone finished with a quality start of six innings, one run ball. He didn't walk a batter while striking out six.
The Saints tacked on one more after a Payton Eeles triple in the eighth, but that was all they could muster.
Scott Effross closed the door in the ninth to preserve the 9-4 victory.
The RailRiders take on the Saints tomorrow at 8:07 Eastern Time. Yankees #5 prospect Will Warren is set to face Louie Garland. SWB returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, August 27, to open a series against the Rochester Red Wings. Purchase tickets for any 2024 RailRiders home game and get the latest promotional details at www.swbrailriders.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 20, 2024
- RailRiders Take Saints Down, 9-4 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Redbirds Hang on Late in Series-Opening Victory Over Knights - Memphis Redbirds
- Keirsey Jr. Becomes Fifth Player in Franchise History with 100 Hits, Saints Fall 9-4 - St. Paul Saints
- Top Prospects Carry WooSox to 8-5 Win Over Norfolk - Worcester Red Sox
- Knights Fall to Redbirds on Tuesday, 8-7 - Charlotte Knights
- Early Scoring Leads to 7-3 Chasers' Win Over Buffalo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sounds Erase Early Deficit, Take Down Jacksonville in Series Opener - Nashville Sounds
- Rochester Runs Away with 9-4 Win in Lehigh Valley Tuesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Kody Clemens and Matt Kroon Each Bash 10th Homers as 'Pigs Fall in Series Opener to Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jones Carves Through Clippers, But Indians Fall in 11 to Snap Streak, 2-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Mud Hens Take Game to Extras, But Fall to Cubs 6-5 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Ninth-Inning Home Runs Power Syracuse to 3-2 Walk-Off Win over Durham on Tuesday - Syracuse Mets
- Norfolk Drops Series Opener To Red Sox - Norfolk Tides
- Iowa Defeats Toledo in Extras - Iowa Cubs
- Omaha Strikes Early, Defeats Herd 7-3 in First Matchup in 27 Years - Buffalo Bisons
- Syracuse Stuns Durham, 3-2 - Durham Bulls
- Elder Nearly Goes Distance as Stripers Race to 3-1 Win at Louisville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bats Stricken by Stripers in 3-1 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Knights Announce Three Roster Moves Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- August 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Gonzales, Holderman and Mlodzinski Begin Rehab Assignments with Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - August 20 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Celebrate Roberto Clemente on Puerto Rican Heritage Day at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 20 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Clippers Earn Series Split in Iowa - Columbus Clippers
- Redbirds 2025 Season Ticket Memberships Available Now - Memphis Redbirds
- Storm Chasers Stampede Makes Debut at Werner Park October 5 - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- RailRiders Take Saints Down, 9-4
- SWB Game Notes - August 20
- RailRiders End Buffalo Series on Sour Note
- SWB Game Notes - August 18
- Buffalo Breaks through against RailRiders