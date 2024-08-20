Rochester Runs Away with 9-4 Win in Lehigh Valley Tuesday Night

August 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Playing as their solar eclipse-inspired alternate identities Tuesday night, the Rochester Moon Rocs built an early lead and continued to pull away for a 9-4 victory over the Lehigh Valley Space Pigs. Both CF Dylan Crews and 1B Joey Meneses went deep with a pair of runners on base to account for six of Rochester's nine runs, and C Drew Millas joined the fray with a solo shot of his own. RHP Zach Brzykcy and RHP Amos Willingham combined to hold Lehigh Valley scoreless from the seventh inning on in relief to preserve the victory.

Rochester got things going early in the top of the second inning with a DH Carter Kieboom walk that led to a 2B Trey Lipscomb single, which put runners on first and second with one out. RF Stone Garrett singled up the middle and after a diving stop from the second baseman, Kieboom stayed at third to load the bases with still one out. Dylan Crews then drew a walk that brought in Kieboom who scored the first run of the evening.

In the top of the third Drew Millas clubbed his ninth home run of the season, a solo shot that sailed over the right field wall and increased the lead to 2-0. He now has double-digit home runs (1 with WSH) for the first time in his professional career..

Lehigh Valley answered in the bottom of the third inning when DH Kody Clemens launched a solo shot of his own to center field, his 10th long ball of the season to make the score 2-1.

Rochester responded once again in the top of the fourth with a Trey Lipscomb walk and a Stone Garrett single that brought up Nationals No. 1 prospect (MLB No.3) Dylan Crews. The LSU product crushed a sinker out of the ballpark in right-center field for his eighth Triple-A home run and fourth in the month of August. This made the score 5-1 after three-and-a-half innings of play.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, 1B Darick Hall walked and SS Scott Kingery singled to put runners on first and second with no outs. A wild pitch moved both runners up a base and a 3B Buddy Kennedy walk loaded things up. 2B Jim Haley then drew a walk of his own to bring in the second run of the night for the Space Pigs, and they trailed 5-2 after four.

Rochester got things going right away in the top of the fifth after 3B Brady House smoked his seventh Triple-A double on a line to center field. Kieboom then came to the plate and singled to center field, scoring House for his 38th RBI of the season which increased the score to 6-2.

Lehigh Valley fought back in the bottom of the sixth when RF Matt Kroon crushed a two-run home run to center field that scored Scott Kingery, who had reached on a leadoff single. Rochester escaped with no further damage and the Space Pigs trailed 6-4 after six innings of play.

Leading off the top of the eighth, Millas walked to reach base for his third time in the contest. Kieboom then laced a single to center field which brought up Joey Meneses, who clobbered a two-out three-run home run to right field that scored Millas and Kieboom. The Mexico native's fifth home run with Rochester this season broke the game open and gave the Moon Rocs a 9-4 lead heading to the bottom of the eighth.

Lehigh Valley went down in order in the ninth and Rochester took game one of the six-game series 9-4.

RHP Thaddeus Ward took the ball to start for the Moon Rocs Tuesday night. The right-hander delivered 5.0 strong innings and allowed two earned on three hits while walking four and striking out six. RHP Jordan Weems came on in the sixth for his 2024 Rochester debut. The Georgia native allowed two earned on two hits in his 1.0 inning of work. Virginia Tech product Zach Brzykcy took over for the seventh and recorded all three outs on just eight pitches, with a strikeout. Right-hander Amos Willingham was tasked with the eighth and ninth and allowed one hit with three strikeouts and no walks across 2.0 scoreless frames to close the door.

RF Stone Garrett is the Diamond Pro Player of the Game in the series opener. The Texas native reached base five times in the series opener, going 2-for-2 with a pair of singles, a career-high three walks, and a run scored. This is the first time he's reached safely five times in a game since a five-hit performance on August 21, 2019, with (then) Double-A Jacksonville (MIA).

Rochester looks to win for the eighth time in their last nine games on Wednesday night in Allentown. RHP Tyler Stuart is slated to make his Triple-A debut on the mound against Lehigh Valley RHP Kyle Tyler. The first pitch will commence at 7:05 p.m.

