Gonzales, Holderman and Mlodzinski Begin Rehab Assignments with Indianapolis

August 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that infielder Nick Gonzales and right-handed relievers Colin Holderman and Carmen Mlodzinski will begin their respective rehab assignments with the Indianapolis Indians as they begin a six-game series at Huntington Park, home of the first-place Columbus Clippers, tonight at 6:15. Holderman (March 29-April 11) and Mlodzinski (April 9) are beginning their second rehab stints with the Indians this season. Gonzales becomes the 17th major league rehabber assigned to Indy on 22 separate stints this season, joining utilityman Ji Hwan Bae, infielder Alika Williams, outfielder Joshua Palacios, catchers Joey Bart, Henry Davis, Jason Delay and Yasmani Grandal, southpaws Ryan Borucki, Bailey Falter, Marco Gonzales and Martín Pérez, and right-handers Jared Jones, Quinn Priester, Hunter Stratton, Holderman and Mlodzinski.

Gonzales, 25, was placed on the 10-day injured list on July 28 with left groin discomfort. He began the season on Indianapolis' Opening Day roster and hit .358 (43-for-120) with a .431 on-base percentage and 1.039 OPS in 30 games before being recalled by Pittsburgh on May 10. Through his last game played with Indy on May 8, he ranked among International League leaders in batting average (1st), doubles (1st, 14), runs (1st, 33), hits (T-1st), extra-base hits (T-3rd, 20), OPS (4th), total bases (T-4th, 73), slugging percentage (5th, .608) and OBP (7th). In 65 big-league games, he hit .258 (64-for-248) with 20 extra-base hits and 39 RBI. He logged eight game-winning RBI from May 10-July 23, tied for the fifth-most in MLB.

The infielder was one of Indianapolis' most reliable batters in 99 games during the 2023 season, hitting .281 (106-for-377) with a team-leading 75 runs and eight triples, the latter of which also tied for most in the IL.

Gonzales was selected by Pittsburgh as the seventh overall pick of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of New Mexico State (Las Cruces) University. He had his contract first selected by the Pirates on June 23, 2023, and made his MLB debut that night at Miami.

Holderman, 28, was placed on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 8 with a right wrist sprain. He began the season on a rehab assignment with Indianapolis and logged a 7.36 ERA (3er/3.2ip) with five strikeouts in four appearances. In 44 appearances with Pittsburgh, he went 3-5 with a 3.43 ERA (16er/42.0ip) and 47 strikeouts.

After being traded to Pittsburgh from New York (NL) on July 22, 2022, in exchange for cash, Holderman appeared in three games with Indianapolis and recorded a 3.00 ERA (1er/3.0ip) and four strikeouts. In two appearances at Huntington Park with Triple-A Syracuse in 2022, he allowed one run over 3.1 innings.

Holderman was originally selected by New York (NL) in the ninth round (280th overall) of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Heartland Community College (Normal, Ill.).- He had his contract first selected by the Mets on May 15, 2022, and made his MLB debut that day vs. Seattle.

Mlodzinski, 25, was placed on the 15-day injured list on July 30 with a right shoulder strain. He began the season on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation and went 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA (10er/14.0ip) and 13 strikeouts in 12 total appearances with Indianapolis, the first outing as part of his initial rehab assignment before he was reinstated from the injured list and officially optioned by the Pirates. After being recalled by Pittsburgh on May 15, he went 2-4 with a 3.18 ERA (12er/34.0ip) and 29 strikeouts in 26 big-league outings (three starts).

The South Carolina native has appeared in 33 career games with Indy since making his Triple-A debut in 2021, going 2-4 with one save, a 4.22 ERA (20er/42.2ip) and 47 strikeouts.

Mlodzinski was selected by Pittsburgh in the first round (31st overall) of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of South Carolina (Columbia). He had his contract selected by Pittsburgh on June 16, 2023, and made his big-league debut that day at Milwaukee.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

