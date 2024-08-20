Mud Hens Take Game to Extras, But Fall to Cubs 6-5

August 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Toledo Mud Hens and the Iowa Cubs began their six-game series at Fifth Third Field Tuesday night. The game was tight throughout as both teams battled to try and take command of the game. Nine innings wouldn't be enough though as the game would be settled in extras. The Hens would fall short to the Cubs 6-5, despite the team's best efforts throughout.

It was very clear, early into this game, that this matchup would be a pitchers battle between Ty Madden and Jordan Wicks. Both pitchers would hold the opposing squad scoreless through the first three innings.

The Cubs would be the first to get on the board as Madden struggled to close out the top frame of the fourth, following two strikeouts. Two walks set up Luis Vazquez for an RBI single to take the 1-0 lead. A base hit from Matt Mervis then loaded the bases, before James Triantos brought in two more runs with a base hit of his own. The Hens would escape the inning down 3-0 as Bligh Madris caught a foul pop up for the final out.

Madden overcame his fourth inning struggles with a one, two, three inning, picking up his fifth and sixth strikeouts in the process.

Iowa would make a pitching change in the fifth with Trey Supak taking over for Wicks. Toledo took over from there. Ryan Kreidler and Eddys Leonard got things started with two base hits, before both advancing on a wild pitch. Supak then threw a second wild pitch, allowing Kreidler to score. Back-to-back walks by Justice Bigbie and Andrew Navigato would load the bases and bring Akil Baddoo to the plate. Baddoo took a check swing, but made enough contact to pick up an RBI single to make it 3-2. Justyn-Henry Malloy then followed suit, tying the game with an RBI single of his own. Three Mud Hens would be left stranded as a Ryan Vilade forceout and a Madris strikeout ended the inning.

Madden would come back out to the mound in the seventh inning, but was replaced with Sean Guenther. Madden would finish with 9 strikeouts through 6.1 innings pitched (a new career high). Guenther would need to find two quick outs, as Moises Ballesteros loaded the bases with an infield grounder to Navigato. Guenther was able to pick up his first strikeout, but a full count, bases loaded walk on Owen Cassie would give Iowa the 4-3 lead.

The Mud Hens would enter scoring position on a Bigbie walk and a Navigato single. That would prompt the Cubs to bring in former Hen Trey Wingenter. He would strike out his former teammate Malloy, but catcher Ballesteros let the ball pass, allowing Bigbie to tie the game 4-4.

With the game still tied going into the ninth, Andrew Magno would be tasked with keeping things knotted up. Magno executed to perfection, going one, two, three. Toledo would have a chance to walk it off, but in their way was righty Keegan Thompson who took the game to extras.

Magno would make his return to the mound in the tenth, but quickly gave up an RBI double to Kevin Alcantara. Toledo found two outs, before Mervis brought in Vazquez from second with a line drive to right field. Magno closed the frame with a strikeout, but the Hens would have to overcome the 6-4 deficit.

The Mud Hens would cut into the Cubs' lead as a Baddoo groundout moved Navigato to third and a Malloy groundout allowed him to score. Toledo's hope rested in the hands of Vilade, who had a hard line drive to right field, but a good read by Thompson ended the game.

The Toledo Mud Hens and the Iowa Cubs will face off again Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

Notables:

Ty Madden (6.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 9 K, 0 HR)

Eddys Leonard (3-4, R, K)

Justyn-Henry Malloy (1-5, 2 RBI, 2 K)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.