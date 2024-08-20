Clippers Earn Series Split in Iowa

August 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Columbus Clippers defeated the Iowa Cubs 7-2 in Sunday's series finale, earning a split of the six-game set in Des Moines and completing a winning road trip with seven wins in 12 games. The Clippers now enjoy a 2.5-game lead in the International League over 2nd place Rochester, who fell at home Sunday to Syracuse 8-4.

In his second career Triple-A start, Ryan Webb (1-0) tossed 5.2 innings of one-hit baseball with four strikeouts. The winning performance dropped Webb's ERA since joining the Clippers to 0.82.

Columbus broke open a 1-0 game in the top of the 7th inning, scoring four times including a steal of home by Myles Straw.

The Columbus Clippers return home to Huntington Park on August 20 for Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night against Indianapolis. The first pitch is at 6:15pm. Tickets are still available on ClippersBaseball.com.

