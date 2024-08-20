Knights Announce Three Roster Moves Tuesday

(MEMPHIS, TN) - The Charlotte Knights have announced three roster moves on Tuesday, August 20, ahead of the team's opener against the Memphis Redbirds from AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN. First pitch is set for 7:45 p.m. ET from Memphis.

RHP Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa was promoted to Charlotte today from Double-A Birmingham. A native of Wailuku, HI, Hoopii-Tuionetoa posted a 0-2 record with four saves and a 3.24 ERA in 23 games (25.0 IP) out of Birmingham's bullpen this season. Hoopii-Tuionetoa was acquired by the Chicago White Sox on May 8, 2024 from the Texas Rangers in exchange for outfielder Robbie Grossman. He went 1-0 with one save and a 0.00 ERA in 10 games for Triple-A Frisco earlier this year. He was originally selected by the Rangers in the 30th round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft.

RHP Matt Foster was optioned to Charlotte on August 19 and was added to Charlotte's active roster today. Foster, 29, recently completed his MLB rehab assignment with the Knights on August 16 and was activated by the Chicago White Sox off the team's 60-day injured list that day. With the Knights this season, Foster is 0-0 with a 2.31 ERA in 11 games (11.2 IP).

RHP Dalton Roach was placed on Charlotte's Development List today. Roach, 28, is 1-0 with a 4.82 ERA this season with the Knights in 16 games (18.2 IP). He was signed by the White Sox as a free agent on April 11, 2024. He was originally drafted by the Houston Astros in the 21st round of the 2018 MLB June Amateur Draft.

