Kody Clemens and Matt Kroon Each Bash 10th Homers as 'Pigs Fall in Series Opener to Red Wings
August 20, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (56-61, 22-22) were sunk by multiple three-run homers in a 9-4 loss to the Rochester Red Wings (66-53, 28-18) on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park.
The Red Wings broke the ice in the second loading the bases for Dylan Crews who drew a walk to force home the first run of the game.
Drew Millas homered to start the third, his ninth of the year, extending the Red Wings lead to 2-0.
Kody Clemens cancelled out the Millas homer with a solo bomb of his own in the last of the third, his 10th of the campaign.
Crews gave Rochester a bit more cushion as he slugged a three-run homer in the fourth, his eighth, to make it 5-1.
Two walks and a single loaded the bases to open the IronPigs fourth and Jim Haley then drew a third walk to force in a run to make it 5-2.
Rochester answered Haley's RBI with a run of their own on a Carter Kieboom RBI single, restoring their four run advantage.
Matt Kroon gave the 'Pigs some life in the sixth, belting a two-run homer, his 10th, to cut the deficit to 6-4.
Joey Meneses put the game to bed, hitting the second three-run homer of the day for the Red Wings in the eighth, his fifth on the year.
Thaddeus Ward (7-4) collected the win for the Red Wings, allowing two runs over five innings on three hits and four walks, striking out six.
Tyler Phillips (7-4) suffered the loss for the IronPigs, conceding five runs in 3.1 frames on six hits and two walks, striking out four.
The 'Pigs and Red Wings continue their series on Wednesday, August 21st with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Kyle Tyler (1-0, 1.80) is handed the ball for the 'Pigs while the Red Wings roll out Tyler Stuart (0-0, -.--).
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
--#YourHometownTeam--
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 20, 2024
- Early Scoring Leads to 7-3 Chasers' Win Over Buffalo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sounds Erase Early Deficit, Take Down Jacksonville in Series Opener - Nashville Sounds
- Rochester Runs Away with 9-4 Win in Lehigh Valley Tuesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Kody Clemens and Matt Kroon Each Bash 10th Homers as 'Pigs Fall in Series Opener to Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jones Carves Through Clippers, But Indians Fall in 11 to Snap Streak, 2-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Mud Hens Take Game to Extras, But Fall to Cubs 6-5 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Ninth-Inning Home Runs Power Syracuse to 3-2 Walk-Off Win over Durham on Tuesday - Syracuse Mets
- Norfolk Drops Series Opener To Red Sox - Norfolk Tides
- Iowa Defeats Toledo in Extras - Iowa Cubs
- Omaha Strikes Early, Defeats Herd 7-3 in First Matchup in 27 Years - Buffalo Bisons
- Syracuse Stuns Durham, 3-2 - Durham Bulls
- Elder Nearly Goes Distance as Stripers Race to 3-1 Win at Louisville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bats Stricken by Stripers in 3-1 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Knights Announce Three Roster Moves Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- August 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Gonzales, Holderman and Mlodzinski Begin Rehab Assignments with Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - August 20 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Celebrate Roberto Clemente on Puerto Rican Heritage Day at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 20 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Clippers Earn Series Split in Iowa - Columbus Clippers
- Redbirds 2025 Season Ticket Memberships Available Now - Memphis Redbirds
- Storm Chasers Stampede Makes Debut at Werner Park October 5 - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- Kody Clemens and Matt Kroon Each Bash 10th Homers as 'Pigs Fall in Series Opener to Red Wings
- IronPigs Partner with Toyota and Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute for Strike out Cancer Night on August 28th
- IronPigs Drop Series Finale in Wet, Wacky, Wild Loss to WooSox
- IronPigs Shutout for Second Straight Game by WooSox
- Seth Johnson Dazzles in Debut as IronPigs Shutout by WooSox