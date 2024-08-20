Kody Clemens and Matt Kroon Each Bash 10th Homers as 'Pigs Fall in Series Opener to Red Wings

August 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (56-61, 22-22) were sunk by multiple three-run homers in a 9-4 loss to the Rochester Red Wings (66-53, 28-18) on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The Red Wings broke the ice in the second loading the bases for Dylan Crews who drew a walk to force home the first run of the game.

Drew Millas homered to start the third, his ninth of the year, extending the Red Wings lead to 2-0.

Kody Clemens cancelled out the Millas homer with a solo bomb of his own in the last of the third, his 10th of the campaign.

Crews gave Rochester a bit more cushion as he slugged a three-run homer in the fourth, his eighth, to make it 5-1.

Two walks and a single loaded the bases to open the IronPigs fourth and Jim Haley then drew a third walk to force in a run to make it 5-2.

Rochester answered Haley's RBI with a run of their own on a Carter Kieboom RBI single, restoring their four run advantage.

Matt Kroon gave the 'Pigs some life in the sixth, belting a two-run homer, his 10th, to cut the deficit to 6-4.

Joey Meneses put the game to bed, hitting the second three-run homer of the day for the Red Wings in the eighth, his fifth on the year.

Thaddeus Ward (7-4) collected the win for the Red Wings, allowing two runs over five innings on three hits and four walks, striking out six.

Tyler Phillips (7-4) suffered the loss for the IronPigs, conceding five runs in 3.1 frames on six hits and two walks, striking out four.

The 'Pigs and Red Wings continue their series on Wednesday, August 21st with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Kyle Tyler (1-0, 1.80) is handed the ball for the 'Pigs while the Red Wings roll out Tyler Stuart (0-0, -.--).

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

--#YourHometownTeam--

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.