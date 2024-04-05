Stingrays Suffer 5-1 Loss to Ghost Pirates

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC- The South Carolina Stingrays dropped a 5-1 decision against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Friday evening. Mitchell Gibson made 17 saves in the loss.

Benton Maass opened the scoring for the Stingrays with his eighth goal of the year. Jackson Leppard got the puck free behind the net for Ryan Leibold, who fed the puck out to Maass at the right point. Maass wired the puck past the left shoulder of Savannah netminder Jordan Papirny to make it 1-0 Stingrays.

The Ghost Pirates tied the game 16:20 into the first period when Kyle Jeffers redirected a point shot from Carter Long for his fifth goal of the year. The two teams finished the first period tied at one.

Savannah took the lead when Nick Granowicz drove to the left post and chipped in his first professional goal.

Alex Gilmour made it 3-1 Ghost Pirates when he collected a centering feed from Matt Boudens and buried his 15th goal of the year. The Stingrays entered the third period trailing 3-1.

Boundens made it 4-1 Ghost Pirates when he stole the puck and beat Gibson five-hole for his sixth goal of the season.

Granowicz scored the fifth and final goal of the night on a partial break up the left wing side for his second goal of the game.

The Stingrays are back in action tomorrow night at 6:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum, where they will face the Jacksonville Icemen.

