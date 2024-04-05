Chad Nychuk Loaned to Kalamazoo by Canucks (AHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Friday that defenseman Chad Nychuk was loaned to Kalamazoo from Abbotsford (AHL).

Nychuk, 23, skated seven games with Abbotsford after being called up on January 29. The Rossburn, MB native totaled two goals and one assist in 13 AHL games this season.

A 2023 ECHL All-Star, Nychuk previously played in 19 games for Kalamazoo in 2023-24. The 6-foot 1-inch, 194-pound blueliner recorded 10 points (1g-9a) with zero penalty minutes and found the stat sheet (1g-3a) in each of his last three ECHL games.

The K-Wings are back in action Friday at 7:35 p.m. EDT against the Cincinnati Cyclones (29-32-6-0) at Heritage Bank Center.

