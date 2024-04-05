Defenseman Ryan Jones Recalled to Coachella Valley

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Defenseman Ryan Jones has been recalled to the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Mavericks announced today.

Jones has played in 53 games with Kansas City this season, ranking second among Mavericks defenseman with 25 points (four goals, 21 assists). Jones, 27, has played in two AHL games this season. Additionally, Jones has played in 168 career AHL games.

The 2024 Mountain Division Champion Mavericks wrap up the regular season on Tuesday and Wednesday against Cincinnati. Tickets for Games 1 and 2 of the Mountain Division Semifinals are on sale now. Call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com/tickets to make sure you do not miss the Mavericks as they chase the Kelly Cup!

