Ghost Pirates Trounce Stingrays 5-1
April 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SCä¸ Nick Granowicz scored his first two professional goals for the Savannah Ghost Pirates (29-32-6-1) in their 5-1 win over the South Carolina Stingrays (38-25-4-2) Friday night at North Charleston Coliseum.
The Stingrays scored their lone goal at 2:52 in the first period when Benton Maass scored his eighth goal of the season.
At 16:20, rookie forward Kyle Jeffers scored for the second night in a row and his fifth goal with the Ghost Pirates in 15 appearances to tie the game.
Savannah's offense centered around rookie scoring, which continued with Granowicz's first professional goal at 11:05 in the second period, giving Savannah a 2-1 lead.
Granowicz debuted with the Ghost Pirates on Thursday against South Carolina. The Macomb, MI, native played four years at the University of Michigan and this past year at UMass Lowell.
Pito Walton received the secondary assist on Granowicz's goal for his first professional point in his debut with the Ghost Pirates. After a five-year career at Princeton and Northeastern, Walton was claimed off waivers yesterday from the Florida Everblades.
Under three minutes after Granowicz's goal, Alex Gilmour ripped a feed from Matt Boudens past Mitchell Gibson at 13:42, propelling Savannah to a 3-1 lead. Gilmour's 15th goal of the season was his third in two games against South Carolina.
In the third period, Boudens made it 4-1 Ghost Pirates following a Stingrays giveaway at 7:46. The captain's goal was his sixth of the season; Boudens ended the night leading all players with three points.
Granowicz scored his second professional goal at 11:02 while crashing into the net and flipping the puck over Gibson's left shoulder. Rookies Carter Long and Griffin Loughran each picked up an assist on the sequence.
Jordan Papirny made 29 saves en route to his eighth win of the season. Papirny is 3-0-1 in his last four starts.
Savannah went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and 0-for-1 on the power play. The Ghost Pirates have set a franchise record with a six-game point streak (5-0-1) and tied a franchise record with four consecutive wins.
Savannah will wrap up their week on Saturday, April 6, at 7:00 p.m. when they face the Florida Everblades at Enmarket Arena. For ticket information, go to ghostpirateshockey.com!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 5, 2024
- Steelheads Edge Rush in Tight Game - Rapid City Rush
- Mavericks Capture 2024 Brabham Cup - Kansas City Mavericks
- Late Rally Sends Americans To Shootout Win Over Thunder - Allen Americans
- Ghost Pirates Trounce Stingrays 5-1 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Kansas City Wins 2023-24 Brabham Cup - ECHL
- Young Scores in Adirondack's 3-2 Shootout Loss to Allen - Adirondack Thunder
- Alex Young Scores in Adirondack's 3-2 Shootout Loss to Allen - Adirondack Thunder
- Bouquot Scores First Pro Goal, Royals Routed by Admirals, 5-1 - Reading Royals
- Marek Nets OT Game Winner - Wichita Thunder
- K-Wings Fall at Cyclones, 3-2 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Worcester Falls in Weekend Opener to Maine - Worcester Railers HC
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in Second Game to Orlando - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Toledo Empty Netter Stymies Iowa Rally, 5-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Hawkins Makes More History in 5-3 Win Over Heartlanders - Toledo Walleye
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in Second Game to Orlando - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Montgomery Scores Twice, Admirals Rout Royals - Norfolk Admirals
- Big First Period Carries Mariners Over Railers - Maine Mariners
- Stingrays Suffer 5-1 Loss to Ghost Pirates - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - April 5 - ECHL
- Logan Britt Signs with Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Chad Nychuk Loaned to Kalamazoo by Canucks (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Sign North Dakota's Griffin Ness - Maine Mariners
- Friday April 5th's Railers Game to Air on 100FM the Pike - Worcester Railers HC
- GAME NOTES: April 5- Rush at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Heads to BOK Center Tonight for the Final Time this Season - Wichita Thunder
- Lions Add Defensive Depth - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Defenseman Ryan Jones Recalled to Coachella Valley - Kansas City Mavericks
- Firehouse Brewing What's on Tap - Last Regular Season Weekend Features Beach Night and Major League Night - Rapid City Rush
- Admirals Sign Talented Rookie Keating - Norfolk Admirals
- Grizzlies Gameday: Last Friday Home Game of the Regular Season - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Adirondack Thunder Making Their First-Ever DFW Visit - Allen Americans
- Preview: Royals Face Admirals for Friday Night Puck Drop in Norfolk - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.