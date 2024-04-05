Hawkins Makes More History in 5-3 Win Over Heartlanders

April 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







CORALVILLE, IA - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Iowa Heartlanders 5-3 on Friday night at Xtream Arena.

What Happened:

Brandon Hawkins leaped further into the history books as the Toledo Walleye stayed in Coralville for game two of the three game series against the Iowa Heartlanders.

Jan Bednar got the start in net for the visiting Walleye. Jacob Graves and Riley McCourt patrolled the blue line while Brandon Hawkins, Trenton Bliss and Conlan Keenan led the Toledo attack.

Drew DeRidder split the iron for the Heartlanders. Justin Wells and Kyle Masters manned the defense while Riley Hughes, Louis Boudon and Casey Dornbach filled out the Iowa front.

A quick-and-quiet first period saw no goals and just eight total shots, with the Walleye being outshot 2-6 in the period.

The second period began with the Walleye getting on the board first as Trenton Bliss lit the lamp at 6:05. Hawkins and Keenan added assists on the icebreaker.

The Fish doubled the lead at 9:37 when Hawkins buried a rebound for his league-leading 39th goal of the season. The tally tied his single-season goal-scoring record from just one year ago. Bliss and Graves added assists to the score.

Speaking of said scoring record, Hawkins scored again - this time on the power play - at 16:54, claiming the single-season goal-scoring record at 40 and the single-season power play goals record at 15. Bliss and Brandon Kruse added helpers to the historical tally.

That wraps the big second frame with the Walleye leading the Heartlanders 3-0. Toledo outshot Iowa 17-3 in the period and 19-9 after two periods.

The third period kicked off with another Walleye goal at 8:26 by Brady Gilmour - his first professional goal - to make it 4-0 Fish. Jason Willms and Dalton Messina added assists to the tally.

The Heartlanders found themselves back in it after two goals by Yuki Miura.

The first goal by Miura was at 9:32, assisted by Boudon.

The second goal by Miura at 13:21 was assisted by Louka Henault to make it 4-2 Walleye.

Pavel Novak deflected the puck into the net at 13:21, bringing the Heartlanders within one at 4-3. Henault and Dornbach added helpers to the score.

Orrin Centazzo sealed the deal at 19:34 with an unassisted empty netter to send the Walleye to a 5-3 victory over the Iowa Heartlanders. Toledo was outshot 9-15 in the period, but outshot the Heartlanders 28-24 overall.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

Brandon Hawkins (2G, 1A) - TOL

Trenton Bliss (1G, 2A) - TOL

Yuki Miura (2G) - IA

What's Next:

The Toledo Walleye will remain in Coralville, IA for the season series finale against the Iowa Heartlanders tomorrow, Saturday, April 6, 2024, at Xtream Arena with puck drop coming at 7:05 pm ET.

