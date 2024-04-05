Friday April 5th's Railers Game to Air on 100FM the Pike

April 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that as a result of Wednesday, April 3rd's WooSox game being rained out, Friday, April 5th's Railers game against the Maine Mariners in Portland will be aired on 100FM The Pike starting with pregame coverage at 6:45 p.m.

The Railers will return to their usual partner station 98.9 NASH Icon on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. & Sunday at 3:05 p.m., immediately following coverage of WooSox baseball earlier each day. Coverage for all 72 regular season games and postseason action during the Worcester Railers 2023-24 season is aired in partnership with Cumulus Media.

