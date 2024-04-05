Young Scores in Adirondack's 3-2 Shootout Loss to Allen

April 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

ALLEN, TX - Alex Young recorded a goal and an assist in his professional debut, but the Allen Americans scored two goals late and stunned the Adirondack Thunder in a shootout, 3-2, on Friday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

After no scoring through most of the first period, T.J. Friedmann scored to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Alex Young found Friedmann, and he beat goaltender Marco Constantini for his sixth of the year. Friedmann's goal came with 28 seconds left in the period with assists from Young and Matt Stief. The assist was Young's first professional point in his first professional game.

Alex Young's debut got even better in the second period as he scored his first professional goal to give Adirondack a 2-0 lead. Andre Ghantous set up Young on an odd man rush and he beat Marco Constantini just 4:19 into the second. The Thunder took the two-goal lead into the final period.

Allen started the comeback late in regulation as Grant Herbert tipped in a shot going wide of the net that beat Isaac Poulter to get the Americans on the board. The goal was Herbert's 10th of the year and came with 3:12 left in regulation and Adirondack's lead was 2-1.

Right after the goal, the Thunder took a delay of game penalty and Blake Murray fired a one timer into the net to tie the game and force overtime at 18:17 of the third period. After no scoring in overtime, Hank Crone scored in the third round of the shootout and Allen took the extra point with a 3-2 win.

