ECHL Transactions - April 5
April 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 5, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Maine:
Garrett Devine, F
Savannah:
T.J. Lloyd, D
Tulsa:
Anthony Firriolo, D
Worcester:
Michael Gildon, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Chaz Smedsrud, F signed contract, transferred from ATO
Add Hank Crone, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Mikael Robidoux, F activated from reserve
Delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on reserve
Delete Colin Jacobs, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/4)
Atlanta:
Add Brenden Datema, D activated from reserve
Delete Robert Calisti, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Arvid Caderoth, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Ryan Fanti, G activated from reserve
Delete Arvid Caderoth, F placed on reserve
Delete Brett Brochu, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/1)
Greenville:
Add Logan Britt, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jonathan Yantsis, F activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Flynn, D placed on reserve
Delete Arnaud Vachon, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Mark Rassell, F activated from reserve
Delete Demetrios Koumontzis, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Delete Noah Laaouan, D recalled by Rochester
Kalamazoo:
Add Jay Keranen, D activated from reserve
Delete Collin Saccoman, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/4)
Kansas City:
Add Nolan Sullivan, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Jones, D recalled by Coachella Valley
Maine:
Add Griffin Ness, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Shane Starrett, G activated from reserve
Delete Griffin Ness, F placed on reserve
Delete Kyle Keyser, G placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Austen Keating, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Dakota Krebs, D activated from reserve
Add Keegan Iverson, F activated from reserve
Delete Danny Katic, F placed on reserve
Delete Mathieu Roy, F placed on reserve
Delete Dmitri Kuzmin, D recalled to Manitoba by Winnipeg
Rapid City:
Add Billy Constantinou, D activated from reserve
Delete Zach Taylor, D placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Ryan Nicholson, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Pito Walton, D added to active roster (claimed from Florida)
Delete Keltie Jeri-Leon, F placed on reserve
Delete Nolan Valeau, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Jacob Hudson, F activated from reserve
Delete Marko Reifenberger, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Darian Pilon, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Cole Cameron, D activated from reserve
Add Conlan Keenan, F activated from reserve
Delete Alexandre Doucet, F placed on reserve
Delete Michael Prapavessis, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Kirby Proctor, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Strauss Mann, G recalled by Laval
Delete Benjamin Tupker, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Tulsa:
Add Anthony Costantini, D assigned by San Diego
Delete Trevor Thurston, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Luc Salem, D activated from reserve
Add Blake Wells, F activated from reserve
Delete Liam Dennison, D placed on reserve
Delete Robbie Stucker, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Delete Ky Nixon, G released as EBUG
Worcester:
Add Christian Krygier, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Austin Heidemann, F placed on reserve
