ECHL Transactions - April 5

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 5, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Maine:

Garrett Devine, F

Savannah:

T.J. Lloyd, D

Tulsa:

Anthony Firriolo, D

Worcester:

Michael Gildon, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Chaz Smedsrud, F signed contract, transferred from ATO

Add Hank Crone, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Mikael Robidoux, F activated from reserve

Delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on reserve

Delete Colin Jacobs, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/4)

Atlanta:

Add Brenden Datema, D activated from reserve

Delete Robert Calisti, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Arvid Caderoth, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Ryan Fanti, G activated from reserve

Delete Arvid Caderoth, F placed on reserve

Delete Brett Brochu, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/1)

Greenville:

Add Logan Britt, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jonathan Yantsis, F activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Flynn, D placed on reserve

Delete Arnaud Vachon, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Mark Rassell, F activated from reserve

Delete Demetrios Koumontzis, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Delete Noah Laaouan, D recalled by Rochester

Kalamazoo:

Add Jay Keranen, D activated from reserve

Delete Collin Saccoman, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/4)

Kansas City:

Add Nolan Sullivan, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Jones, D recalled by Coachella Valley

Maine:

Add Griffin Ness, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Shane Starrett, G activated from reserve

Delete Griffin Ness, F placed on reserve

Delete Kyle Keyser, G placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Austen Keating, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Dakota Krebs, D activated from reserve

Add Keegan Iverson, F activated from reserve

Delete Danny Katic, F placed on reserve

Delete Mathieu Roy, F placed on reserve

Delete Dmitri Kuzmin, D recalled to Manitoba by Winnipeg

Rapid City:

Add Billy Constantinou, D activated from reserve

Delete Zach Taylor, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Ryan Nicholson, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Pito Walton, D added to active roster (claimed from Florida)

Delete Keltie Jeri-Leon, F placed on reserve

Delete Nolan Valeau, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Jacob Hudson, F activated from reserve

Delete Marko Reifenberger, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Darian Pilon, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Cole Cameron, D activated from reserve

Add Conlan Keenan, F activated from reserve

Delete Alexandre Doucet, F placed on reserve

Delete Michael Prapavessis, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Kirby Proctor, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Strauss Mann, G recalled by Laval

Delete Benjamin Tupker, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Tulsa:

Add Anthony Costantini, D assigned by San Diego

Delete Trevor Thurston, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Luc Salem, D activated from reserve

Add Blake Wells, F activated from reserve

Delete Liam Dennison, D placed on reserve

Delete Robbie Stucker, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Delete Ky Nixon, G released as EBUG

Worcester:

Add Christian Krygier, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Austin Heidemann, F placed on reserve

