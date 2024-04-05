Wichita Heads to BOK Center Tonight for the Final Time this Season

April 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder forward Jason Pineo (left) vs. the Tulsa Oilers

TULSA, OK - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, heads to the BOK Center tonight at 7:05 p.m. for the final time this season to face Tulsa.

The Thunder lost their last game on Wednesday night against Allen in overtime, 2-1. Wichita did pick up a point, but still sits eight back of Utah for the final playoff spot. The Oilers have been off since losing in Wichita on March 30.

The Oilers are in third place with 65 points and a .492 winning percentage. Utah has 65 points but is in fourth place with a .478 winning percentage. The Thunder are in seventh place with 57 points and have one game in hand on Rapid City and two in hand on Utah.

Jake Wahlin recorded his eighth goal of the season on Wednesday morning. The fourth year forward needs two points to reach 100 for his ECHL career. Wahlin has three points in his last five outings and recorded his first goal since March 1.

Wichita went 3-for-5 in the last meeting a week ago against Tulsa. In the season-series, the Thunder are 11-for-38 on the man advantage, good for a 28.9% clip. At the BOK Center, Wichita is 3-for-8, which is good for a 37.5% rate. The Thunder have given up seven goals on 32 times shorthanded in the season-series against the Oilers, good for a 78.1% kill rate.

The magic number to predict a Thunder victory this year has been four. When Wichita scores four or more during the course of a game, the team is 22-4-2-1. When the Thunder scores three or less, the team is 2-29-6-0.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jay Dickman is first in power play goals (15)...Trevor Gorsuch is fifth in saves (1062)...Ryan Finnegan leads all rookies in shooting percentage (22.9%)....Wichita is 11-7-6 when scoring first...Wichita is 12-3-4-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 17-2-4-1 when leading after two...

OILERS NOTES - Kyle Crnkovic is 14th in rookie scoring with 49 points...Kishaun Gervais is tied for first in majors by a rookie with eight...Jarod Hilderman is ninth in points by a defenseman (39) and tied for second in power play goals by a defenseman with five...

