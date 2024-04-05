Toledo Empty Netter Stymies Iowa Rally, 5-3

April 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders scored three goals in seven minutes to slash a four-goal deficit, but the Toledo Walleye answered with an empty-net goal to cement a 5-3 win Friday at Xtream Arena.

Yuki Miura scored twice in four minutes during the third period to record his first multi-goal game of the season. Louis Boudon extended his career-high point streak to seven games, tying the Heartlanders longest point streak of the season. Brandon Hawkins scored twice for the Walleye.

Drew DeRidder made 23 saves in defeat. Jan Bednar made 21 saves in victory.

At 8:26 of the third period, Brady Gilmour scored his first professional goal on a high slot shot to extend the Walleye lead, 4-0. Miura spoiled the shutout for Bednar two minutes later, assisted by Boudon, making the score 4-1.

Three minutes later, Miura scored his second goal of the game time on a breakaway, slashing the Walleye's lead, to 4-2. In the final minutes of the third, Pavel Novak redirected a shot from Louka Henault to make it a one-goal game.

Orrin Centazzo scored the empty-net goal in the final minute.

In the opening frame, Iowa allowed two shots, a team record for the fewest shots allowed in a period.

Box Score

