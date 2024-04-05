Marek Nets OT Game Winner
April 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
TULSA, OK - Bradley Marek scored the game-winner 13 seconds into overtime to push Wichita past Tulsa, 3-2, on Friday night at the BOK Center.
Mitchell Russell led all scorers with two assists while Dillon Boucher and Kobe Walker also found the net. Trevor Gorsuch earned his 11th win of the season, making 23 saves.
Wichita drew first blood late in the first period. Jason Pineo won a faceoff to the right of Julian Junca. Boucher skated to his left and fired a shot through a defender into the net to make it 1-0.
In the second, Anthony Costantini tied the game at one with a backhand across the top of the crease.
Walker re-gained the lead for the Thunder at six minutes of the third. Russell took a shot at the left faceoff dot. Walker beat his man to the crease and pumped home a rebound for his eighth of the year.
Jaxsen Wiebe scored 1:24 later to tie the game. The Oilers created a turnover below the Wichita goal line. Wiebe beat Gorsuch to the short-side and tied it at two.
Wichita had two late power plays, but couldn't capitalize on either of its opportunities.
In the extra period, Russell out-muscled Jarod Hilderman to a loose puck on the left wall. He zipped a pass across the slot to Marek, who was all alone in front of Junca. Marek fired a one-timer past him for the game-winner.
Wichita was 0-for-2 on the power play. Tulsa went 0-for-3 on the man advantage.
Boucher has points in three of his last four games. Russell added his second two-assist outing of the season. Walker has scored in back-to-back contests against Tulsa. Moore has three assists in his last three games.
Wichita Thunder battle the Tulsa Oilers
