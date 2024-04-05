Firehouse Brewing What's on Tap - Last Regular Season Weekend Features Beach Night and Major League Night

April 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







FINAL REGULAR SEASON WATCH PARTY TONIGHT!

Join us at Firehouse Sky Box tonight, for the final watch party of the regular season. Wear your Rush gear and come support the team as they make their final push for the playoffs!

RUSH END REGULAR SEASON WITH THREE-GAME SET NEXT WEEK

The Rapid City Rush end their 2023-24 regular season with a bang! The Wichita Thunder come to town on Thursday, April 11 for the final Weekday Power Play of the season. On Friday, we go tropical on Beach Night, presented by Hart Ranch Golf Club, at The Monument. It will also be Teacher Appreciation Night with discounted tickets for teachers who bring their I.D. to the Rush office. Lastly, on Saturday night, the Rush end the regular season on Major League Night, presented by KT Connections. After the game, we'll auction off our Budweiser warmup jerseys with a portion of the proceeds heading to Folds of Honor.

MEET ACTOR TOM BERENGER WHO PLAYED CATCHER JAKE TAYLOR

It's the 35th Anniversary of the hit baseball comedy Major League, and now's your chance to meet one of the stars! Actor Tom Berenger, who played catcher Jake Taylor, will be in attendance on Saturday, April 13. Season Ticket Holders can add the meet-and-greet onto their season ticket for only $15, while packages are available to meet Tom for just $45. Don't miss your chance to shake hands with Tom Berenger, presented by Danny Battochio Affiliated Mortgage.

CAN YOU TAME THE TRIPLE PLAY FOOD CHALLENGE?

Throughout the night on Saturday, April 13, we'll be channeling our inner ballpark with the Triple Play Food Challenge, presented by Holy Sm[Oak]s Craft Barbecue. Try and take down a mountain of food in one period for a chance to win gift certificates to Holy Sm[Oak]s and a grand prize winner will also receive two fan zone season tickets!

COME SEE THE RUSH AND GET A COLLECTABLE BASEBALL

Celebrating Major League Night on Saturday, April 13, get your special Rush baseball to go with your ticket. Season Ticket Holders can add on a baseball for only $10, while ticket packages including the baseball start at only $22! This is a special collectable you won't wont to miss.

2024-25 SEASON TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

Rush season tickets for the 2024-25 campaign are on sale now! Whether your renewing your seats for another exciting year of hockey, or you're a first-time season ticket holder, our staff is excited to bring you the 17th year of Rapid City Rush hockey in the Black Hills. Call the Rush front office today to lock in your seats for the upcoming season.

ECHL Stories from April 5, 2024

