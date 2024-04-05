Big First Period Carries Mariners Over Railers

April 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - April 5, 2024 - On the back of four first period goals, the Maine Mariners skated to a 6-2 victory over the Worcester Railers on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. It was their the eighth win in the last ten games, and seventh in eight on home ice, moving closer to securing a spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Just as he did Wednesday in Trois-Rivieres, Xander Lamppa provided the opening goal early, lighting the lamp just 1:15 into the first period. Set up by linemates Christian Sarlo and Owen Pederson, Lamppa moved to the front of the net and put away a second chance backhand to give Maine the 1-0 lead. At 6:52, the Mariners doubled the advantage when Gabriel Chicoine wristed home his 15th goal of the season and fourth in the last five games, taking a quick feed from Bennett Stockdale. A Trevor Cosgrove goal put the Railers on the board at 10:45, but the Mariners answered back with two more. Stockdale dished off another helper, this time to Sebastian Vidmar for his first Mariners goal at 13:09, then Alex Kile worked below the goal line to set up Brooklyn Kalmikov to make it 4-1 at 16:58.

Worcester's Reece Newkirk netted the lone goal of the second period when his wrister beat Brad Arvanitis at 3:29, and the Mariners carried a 4-2 lead into the third.

Carrying a power play into the third, Adam Mechura buried his own rebound just :30 into the final frame to restore the three-goal Maine lead. As Brad Arvanitis held the Railers in check, Connor Doherty sent home a full-length empty net goal at 17:35 - his first of the season - to bring the game to its 6-2 final.

Arvanitis made 28 saves on 30 shots to earn his 19th win of the season. Henrik Tikkanen stopped 22 of 27 in the Railer net. The Mariners have tied up the VIP Rivalry Cup, presented by VIP Tires & Service. Each team has won four games, with two to play. The Mariners now sit with a .523 point percentage, ahead of the Trois-Rivieres Lions at .500 and the Railers at .493.

The Mariners (31-28-7-0) will play the remainder of the weekend in Worcester, beginning Saturday night at 7:05 PM, and finishing up on Sunday afternoon at 3:05. They return to Portland for the final homestand of the regular season on Wednesday, April 10th to host the Adirondack Thunder at 7 PM. Single game tickets for all regular season home games, plus the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or by visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland.

