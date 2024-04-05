K-Wings Fall at Cyclones, 3-2

April 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

CINCINNATI, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (36-28-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, pulled within one late but were unable to find a second extra-attacker goal and fell to the Cincinnati Cyclones (30-32-6-0) at Heritage Bank Center Friday, 3-2.

Erik Bradford (29) pulled Kalamazoo within one with a one-timer from the right circle with the extra attacker at 18:35 of the third period. Ayden MacDonald (9) fed Bradford from the left side after receiving the puck from Derek Daschke (20).

Cincinnati opened the scoring at the 19:34 mark of the first period and doubled its lead with a shorthanded goal at the 9:00 mark of the third.

Ted Nichol (4) made it 2-1 with a tap-in from the blue paint at the 10:58 mark. Chaz Reddekopp (8) assisted Nichol off an Evan Dougherty (9) faceoff win.

The Cyclones added an empty-netter at 18:12.

Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (17-16-2-0) stopped 19 of 20 shots faced before exiting the game due to injury at the 16:48 mark of the second. Hunter Vorva (18-12-0-0) made three saves on four shots in relief.

Kalamazoo finished the game scoreless on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Cincinnati took the final shot total, 25-21.

The K-Wings are back in action Saturday at 7:00 p.m. EDT versus Cincinnati for Fan Appreciation Day at Wings Event Center. Tickets to the game can be purchased HERE.

