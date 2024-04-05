Admirals Sign Talented Rookie Keating

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced on Friday morning they have signed forward Austen Keating to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

Keating, 25 was on the ice for practice at Norfolk Scope this morning and is scheduled to being in the lineup for the Admirals.

The Guelph, ON native comes to Norfolk with a credentialed resume in his junior hockey career.

He recently completed his fourth year at the University of New Brunswick (USports). He finished this season with 23 goals and 27 assists and 50 points. Those 50 points were second best in all of USports. Not only did he have a career-season individually, Keating's team would finish with a perfect 30-0 record, something that hadn't been accomplished since Western University did it in 24 games during the 2002-23 campaign.

In the previous two seasons, Keating's club won the USports (AUS) Championship and would finish top-six in scoring for both of those teams.

Keating spent 2015 to 2020 with the OHL's Ottawa 67's. In 309 career regular season games with Ottawa, he would finished with 325 points (113g, 212a). Keating posted 89 points during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

