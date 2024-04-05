Mariners Sign North Dakota's Griffin Ness

April 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have signed forward Griffin Ness, the team announced on Friday. Our of the University of North Dakota, Ness becomes the latest college free agent to join the Mariners.

A native of Wayzata, MN, Ness recently wrapped up his fourth season for the University of North Dakota, posting three goals and three assists in 30 games his senior season. The Fighting Hawks were eliminated by Michigan in the first round of the NCAA DI Tournament. Ness was named to the NCHC's All-Academic team in all four of his seasons at North Dakota.

Ness spent the first several years of his playing career in the state of Minnesota. The now 24-year-old forward had stints with Wayzata High School, Team Northwest (Upper Midwest High School Elite Hockey League), and the North American Hockey League's Minnesota Magicians, all in his home state. Before heading to college, Ness was the two year captain for the Waterloo Black Hawks of the United Stated Hockey League, where he was a teammate of fellow Mariners forward Xander Lamppa. The pair were the top two scorers on the 2019-20 Black Hawks teams.

The Mariners are finishing a three-game series at Trois-Rivieres tonight, currently in a third-place tie with the Lions. This weekend, they play three games against the Worcester Railers to wrap up the VIP Rivalry Cup, starting Friday night at home. Friday is Solar Eclipse Night, presented by Venture Solar. The first 1,000 fans will receive a pair of Solar Eclipse glasses and the puck drops at 7:15 PM.

ECHL Stories from April 5, 2024

