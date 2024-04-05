Lions Add Defensive Depth
April 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliated club of the Montreal Canadiens) are adding defensive depth ahead of the final stretch of the season.
Canadian defenseman Kirby Proctor will bolster the Lions' defensive brigade as the team plays its final 3 games next week.
Ron Choules' team is trying to qualify for the playoffs, and the addition of Proctor will do them a world of good.
The defenseman has amassed 15 points in 40 NCAA games in recent months, and has maintained a +8 rating during this period.
