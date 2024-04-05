GAME NOTES: April 5- Rush at Idaho Steelheads

(BOISE, Idaho) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, enter their final five games of the regular season by facing the Idaho Steelheads at 7:10 p.m. tonight from Idaho Central Arena.

The Rush have lost back-to-back games included Wednesday's defeat in Idaho, but remain within the playoff picture. A win for the Rush tonight guarantees them another day of life in the playoffs.

HOOKED, BUT GOT AWAY

The Rush hit two posts and came up 0-for-6 on the powerplay in a 5-3 loss to the Steelheads on Wednesday night. While Idaho outshot the Rush 42-33, the Steelheads difference was two powerplay goals (they are the league's top powerplay). Idaho also benefitted from a fortunate net-front bounce off a skate and the crossbar before A.J. White scored. The Rush have scored first in six of 12 meetings between the two teams this season and have held four third period leads against the Steelheads this year.

AVOIDING THE END

The Rush would be eliminated from post-season contention tonight with a regulation loss, plus a Utah win, plus a Tulsa win. However, a win tonight for the Rush means they will stay alive in the playoff picture until at least tomorrow night. Rapid City is 1-2-1 this season against the Steelheads at Idaho Central Arena, but are only 6-16-0 on Friday nights this year.

ALEARDI NEARING HISTORICAL MARK

Alex Aleardi has crossed over the 70-point threshold for the first-time in his pro career. Aleardi is four points shy of tying Jesse Schultz's single-season ECHL points record for the Rush (77) set in 2014-15. Aleardi has been the team's points leader for the large majority of the season, sits in pole position on the Rush assists list this year, and is second behind Blake Bennett in goals. The veteran also played in his 500th professional career game this season.

APPLES FOR ZACH TAYLOR

Rookie defenseman Zach Taylor enjoyed the second multi-point night of his career on Wednesday, with an assist and his first professional goal. Taylor, the reigning OUA West Defenseman of the Year, logged 23 points in 27 games at Brock University this season. Taylor's first professional goal cut the Rush deficit to one on Wednesday, and his assist set up Alex Aleardi's goal would do the same later in the second period.

RUSH RECORDS LOOKING SHAKY

Blake Bennett and Alex Aleardi have shots of tracking down Rapid City Rush history with the following potential records

Rush (ECHL) Single-Season Goals

Jesse Schultz 34

BLAKE BENNETT 33

Rush (All-Time) Single-Season Goals

Ryan Menei 39

Konrad Reeder 37

Jesse Schultz 34

BLAKE BENNETT 33

Rush (ECHL) Single-Season Points

Jesse Schultz 77

ALEX ALEARDI 73

During Ryan Menei's 39-goal season, he tallied the Rush all-time record in single-season points with 89.

IDAHO LOSES MURPHY AFTER VISCIOUS CROSS-CHECK

Will Riedell was cross-checked in the teeth after a whistle with 19 seconds to go in Wednesday's first period by Idaho's Wade Murphy. Riedell was assessed a roughing minor and a misconduct. Murphy's infraction went uncalled. After review though, Murphy was suspended for the remainder of the regular season (four games) for the unpenalized cheap shot on Riedell. Murphy had scored 11 points against the Rush this year.

POWERPLAY

The Rush have failed to score a powerplay goal against Idaho in nine of 12 meetings between the two teams this year and have only logged four powerplay goals against the Steelheads this season. When the Rush scored multiple powerplay goals in a game this season, they are 5-1-0, including their win over Idaho on Dec. 16.

THE NELSON EFFECT

Despite being sidelined on the injured reserve, Logan Nelson still leads all Rush skaters with 11 points against the Steelheads this season. Behind him by one is captain Alex Aleardi, but also scoring 10 vs. Idaho this year is Maurizio Colella. Colella has 30 points on the season, his biggest offensive output of his professional career, with one-third of all points coming against Idaho.

THE ELIMINATION NUMBER (E#)

The Rush elimination number is now 3 points.

If that number is above zero after the end of the regular season, the Rush will make the playoffs.

The number decreases by TWO every time Utah/Tulsa wins in regulation or the Rush lose in regulation. The number decreases by ONE every time the Rush or Utah/Tulsa lose in overtime/shootout. And the number stays the same with the Rush win in regulation or Utah/Tulsa loses in regulation.

If the number hits zero, the Rush are eliminated from playoff contention.

ROOTING GUIDE

For the Rush to get the most out of the results tonight, here's who Rush fans should be pulling for in tonight's games

Who to pull for Against Help

THE RUSH Idaho WIN

Kansas City Utah Utah up 7*

Wichita Tulsa Tulsa up 7

*The Rush have one game-in-hand over Utah

