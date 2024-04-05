Late Rally Sends Americans To Shootout Win Over Thunder
April 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, rallied late in the third period with two goals to tie Adirondack at 2-2 and then won in a shootout winning their third straight game in the extra session.
Grant Hebert tipped an Easton Brodzinski shot into the Adirondack net with 3:12 left on the clock to make it a 2-1 game. The Thunder then took a delay of game penalty at the 17:20 mark to give the Americans a power play. Allen would pull goalkeeper Marco Costantini in favor of the extra attacker and had a six-on-four advantage. Blake Murray, who led the Americans with six shots on goal made Adirondack pay the price as he fired a shot from the right circle past Thunder goalie Isaac Poulter to tie the game with just under two minutes to play.
The game would go to overtime with both teams coming close to picking up the extra point but both goalies stood strong sending the game to a shootout. All three Adirondack shooters were denied by Marco Costantini. Easton Brodzinski was the first shooter for Allen but was denied on a shot from the right circle. Hank Crone returned to the Allen lineup on Friday and didn't miss a beat. Crone took the puck to the front of the Thunder net and slid one past Isaac Poulter to the short side ending the game and giving the Americans their third straight win. All three wins came after regulation.
"This is why you never give up on a game," said Americans Captain Kris Myllari. "We won in Wichita with a late goal to tie it and then Finlay (Liam) ended it in overtime. Tonight, it was more magic, and a great performance in goal by Marco (Costantini). A win like this could really give us a boost headed into tomorrow night."
With the Americans win, combined with losses by Tulsa, Utah, and Rapid City. The Americans inch closer to a playoff spot in the Mountain Division.
Three Stars:
1. ALN - H. Crone
2. ALN - B. Murray
3. ALN - M. Costantini
