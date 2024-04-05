Logan Britt Signs with Swamp Rabbits
April 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction prior to tonight's game against the Orlando Solar Bears that defenseman Logan Britt has signed with the team. He will make his professional debut tonight, wearing #29.
In a separate transaction earlier this week, Lordanthony Grissom was released.
Britt is set to make his professional debut in the midst of the Swamp Rabbits' series against the Orlando Solar Bears. The 6'2", 190-pound defenseman recently completed his NCAA college hockey career with the University of North Dakota, recording 14 points, evenly split between 7 goals and 7 assists. Britt finished his collegiate career in this season's NCAA Tournament, falling in the first round to the University of Michigan.
A native of Crystal Lake, Illinois, Britt also played in the NCAA with Sacred Heart University and Qunnipiac University. In five collegiate seasons, he racked up 15 goals, 39 assists, and 54 points, along with a +31 rating in 171 games. Prior to going to college, he captured the 2019 Clark Cup Championship with the USHL's Sioux Falls Stampede, and also skated in the junior ranks with the USHL's Lincoln Stars and NAHL's Aberdeen Wings.
The Swamp Rabbits continue their "three-in-three" with the Solar Bears tonight and Saturday, April 6th. Puck drop for both games at the Kia Center is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST.
