Game Day Preview: Adirondack Thunder Making Their First-Ever DFW Visit

April 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans defenseman Ryan Gagnon and goaltender Mark Sinclair

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), face the Adirondack Thunder tonight in the first game of a three-game series. The Americans are 2-0 lifetime against Adirondack, winning a pair of games in New York in the 2019-2020 season. Game time tonight is 7:10 PM CDT

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CDT

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CDT

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: 4/6/24 vs. Adirondack, 7:10 PM CDT

Game Recap: The Americans won their second straight overtime game on Wednesday morning beating Wichita 2-1 in OT. Jake Wahlin opened the scoring at the 3:50 mark of the opening period scoring his eighth of the season. The goal was reviewed for goalie interference, but the on-ice call stood. The Americans didn't score their first goal until 6:55 left in regulation when Chaz Smedsrud scored his second professional goal to tie the score 1-1. Moving to overtime Wichita took an inference penalty at the 4:16 mark setting up Liam Finlay's game winner in overtime.

Early Morning Success: The Allen Americans improved to 3-1 in morning games this season with a 2-1 overtime victory on Wednesday in Wichita. Allen is 3-0 on the road this year in morning games, with victories in Kansas City, Tulsa, and Wichita. Their only morning loss came on home ice to Kansas City in February.

All-Time Series vs Adirondack: The Allen Americans are 2-0 lifetime against the Adirondack Thunder. Both victories came in December of 2019. On Friday, December 13th the Americans beat the Thunder 4-1 with Tyler Sheehy (9) netting the game winner. Jordan Topping had a pair of goals that night (6,7). Zach Sawchenko got the start and the win. On Saturday, December 14th, the Americans won a wild 13-goal affair beating the Thunder 7-6 in a shootout with Alex Guptill scoring the only goal in the extra session.

Impressive Rookie: Chaz Smedsrud continues his hot play scoring the tying goal on Wednesday morning in Wichita. Since joining the Americans, he has five points in three games (2 goals and 3 assists).

OT Power Play Winner: The Americans went 1-for-3 on the power play Wednesday morning in Wichita, with Liam Finlay scoring the game winner in the extra session. Allen's power play ranks 11th overall at 20.6 %.

Crone close: Americans forward, and last season's MVP is close to returning from a lower body injury. He could be back on the ice this weekend against Adirondack.

Chase Perry released by Allen: The Americans released goaltender Chase Perry earlier this week. In 13 games with the Americans this season, Perry had a record of 1-8-1, with an 0.877 save percentage, and 4.84 goals against average.

Comparing Allen and Adirondack

Allen Americans

Home: 13-18-0-0

Away: 16-16-2-1

Overall: 29-34-2-1

Last 10: 4-6-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (24) Colby McAuley

Assists: (36) Kris Myllari

Points: (59) Colby McAuley

+/-: (+11) Ty Farmer

PIM's: (172) Mikael Robidoux

Adirondack Thunder:

Home: 20-8-3-3

Away: 19-10-2-0

Overall: 39-18-5-3

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

Adirondack Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (27) Tristan Ashbrook

Assists: (35) Shane Harper

Points: (52) Shane Harper

+/-: (+20) Colin Felix

PIM's (167) Darian Skeoch

