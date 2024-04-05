Game Day Preview: Adirondack Thunder Making Their First-Ever DFW Visit
April 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Allen Americans defenseman Ryan Gagnon and goaltender Mark Sinclair
(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)
Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), face the Adirondack Thunder tonight in the first game of a three-game series. The Americans are 2-0 lifetime against Adirondack, winning a pair of games in New York in the 2019-2020 season. Game time tonight is 7:10 PM CDT
Allen Americans Tonight:
Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CDT
Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CDT
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald
Next Home Game: 4/6/24 vs. Adirondack, 7:10 PM CDT
Game Recap: The Americans won their second straight overtime game on Wednesday morning beating Wichita 2-1 in OT. Jake Wahlin opened the scoring at the 3:50 mark of the opening period scoring his eighth of the season. The goal was reviewed for goalie interference, but the on-ice call stood. The Americans didn't score their first goal until 6:55 left in regulation when Chaz Smedsrud scored his second professional goal to tie the score 1-1. Moving to overtime Wichita took an inference penalty at the 4:16 mark setting up Liam Finlay's game winner in overtime.
Early Morning Success: The Allen Americans improved to 3-1 in morning games this season with a 2-1 overtime victory on Wednesday in Wichita. Allen is 3-0 on the road this year in morning games, with victories in Kansas City, Tulsa, and Wichita. Their only morning loss came on home ice to Kansas City in February.
All-Time Series vs Adirondack: The Allen Americans are 2-0 lifetime against the Adirondack Thunder. Both victories came in December of 2019. On Friday, December 13th the Americans beat the Thunder 4-1 with Tyler Sheehy (9) netting the game winner. Jordan Topping had a pair of goals that night (6,7). Zach Sawchenko got the start and the win. On Saturday, December 14th, the Americans won a wild 13-goal affair beating the Thunder 7-6 in a shootout with Alex Guptill scoring the only goal in the extra session.
Impressive Rookie: Chaz Smedsrud continues his hot play scoring the tying goal on Wednesday morning in Wichita. Since joining the Americans, he has five points in three games (2 goals and 3 assists).
OT Power Play Winner: The Americans went 1-for-3 on the power play Wednesday morning in Wichita, with Liam Finlay scoring the game winner in the extra session. Allen's power play ranks 11th overall at 20.6 %.
Crone close: Americans forward, and last season's MVP is close to returning from a lower body injury. He could be back on the ice this weekend against Adirondack.
Chase Perry released by Allen: The Americans released goaltender Chase Perry earlier this week. In 13 games with the Americans this season, Perry had a record of 1-8-1, with an 0.877 save percentage, and 4.84 goals against average.
Comparing Allen and Adirondack
Allen Americans
Home: 13-18-0-0
Away: 16-16-2-1
Overall: 29-34-2-1
Last 10: 4-6-0-0
Allen Americans Leaders:
Goals: (24) Colby McAuley
Assists: (36) Kris Myllari
Points: (59) Colby McAuley
+/-: (+11) Ty Farmer
PIM's: (172) Mikael Robidoux
Adirondack Thunder:
Home: 20-8-3-3
Away: 19-10-2-0
Overall: 39-18-5-3
Last 10: 5-5-0-0
Adirondack Thunder Leaders:
Goals: (27) Tristan Ashbrook
Assists: (35) Shane Harper
Points: (52) Shane Harper
+/-: (+20) Colin Felix
PIM's (167) Darian Skeoch
