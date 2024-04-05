Mavericks Capture 2024 Brabham Cup

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah. - The Kansas City Mavericks have won the 2024 Brabham Cup, presented to the ECHL's regular-season points champion. The Mavericks 7-4 win at Utah tonight gave the team their second Brabham Cup in their 15-year franchise history.

The Mavericks picked up their 108th point of the season and improved their overall record to 58-11-4-2, the second-most wins in franchise history. The win was also increased Kansas City's ECHL record for road wins in a season, marking their 28th victory away from home ice.

Kansas City was led to victory tonight by a well-rounded performance from all over the ice. Two goals each came from Jeremy McKenna and Jacob Hayhurst; McKenna added three assists to his goal-scoring effort, while Hayhurst added two helpers of his own. Rookie Max Andreev scored the opening goal and added two assists to the effort, helping his case for ECHL Rookie of the Year.

It has been a historic season for the Mavericks, with a new record broken or award won seemingly every week.

Prior to capturing the Brabham Cup tonight, the Mavericks clinched a postseason spot with six weeks remaining in the regular season and won their first-ever Mountain Division title. They have also scored the most goals in franchise history, 291 and counting, with four games remaining in the regular season.

Mavericks forward Patrick Curry is the team's single-season ECHL leader for points in a season and has tied the Mavericks single-season goal-scoring mark.

Jack LaFontaine recorded his 16th win of the season tonight, making the Mavericks the only team in ECHL history to have three goaltenders with 16 or more wins each with the same team. LaFontaine joins Cale Morris with 18 victories and Dillon Kelley with 16 wins between the pipes for Kansas City this season.

The win was General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had's 148th behind the Mavericks bench, extending his lead for most wins by a Mavericks ECHL head coach. It is the second Brabham Cup-winning season for O'Had. The fourth-year Mavericks leader was an assistant with the Florida Everblades when they won in the 2017-18 season.

The Mavericks return home on next Tuesday and Wednesday for the team's final regular season home games. Games 1 and 2 of the Mountain Division Semifinals will be April 17 and 18 at Cable Dahmer Arena. Tickets for both remaining regular season and the Mavericks first two postseason home games are available at //kcmavericks.com/tickets or 816-252-7825.

